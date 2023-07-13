BreakingNews
Braves place Nick Anderson on 60-day injured list

Braves place Nick Anderson on 60-day injured list

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves
By
55 minutes ago
This season, the signing of Nick Anderson has panned out for the Braves.

Now, they won’t have him until September.

The Braves on Thursday placed Nick Anderson on the 60-day injured list, backdated to July 8, with a right shoulder strain.

The Braves claimed outfielder Dalton Guthrie off waivers from the Giants and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. Guthrie will take Anderson’s spot on the 40-man roster.

Anderson last pitched July 7 against the Rays, his former team. He tossed a scoreless inning, giving up a hit and issuing a walk. He also struck out a batter.

The timing of this means Anderson won’t be eligible to come off the injured list until September.

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

