Braves, Phillies have easier remaining schedules than Mets

But after that, the Braves embark on a nine-game trip against three bad teams. They’ll face the Nationals, Marlins and Orioles, each of whom is at least eight games under .500. The Mets, meanwhile, will be playing their western-team gauntlet.

The division is the weakest it’s been in recent seasons. But it sure is compelling.

Braves notes:

- Catcher Travis d’Arnaud (thumb) has played two games in Triple-A, going 0-for-3 with two walks, during his rehab assignment. He’s scheduled to catch seven innings for Gwinnett on Tuesday night. The 32-year-old isn’t far from making his long-expected August return.

The Braves have had a revolving door at catcher since d’Arnaud’s injury. They’ve used seven different backstops this season, currently using a Stephen Vogt-Kevan Smith tandem.

- Smith has drawn the ire of some fans because of his batting struggles (he’s hitting .185 in 27 games). The Braves like the job he’s done with their pitchers, though. Smith was slated to catch Max Fried on Tuesday.

Fried has had success with Smith, owning a 1.89 ERA in three starts (19 innings). The southpaw has worked once with Vogt, allowing four runs in five innings.

Those are small sample sizes, but there aren’t any large samples with the Braves constantly changing catchers. Fried has worked the most with youngster William Contreras, producing a 3.55 ERA in eight games, but Contreras was demoted to Triple-A after lengthy struggles.