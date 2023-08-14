Braves’ Ozzie Albies out of starting lineup for first time this season

The Braves released their starting lineup at 3:40 p.m. Monday, and there was a notable difference: for the first time in 117 games, Ozzie Albies wasn’t on it.

“I had to get a new stamp out,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

Albies was removed from Sunday night’s matchup with the Mets with cramping in his left hamstring. The team considered it precautionary, but Albies woke up Monday and still felt tight.

In his place at second base, the Braves will start Nicky Lopez. Lopez will hit ninth, while usual nine-hitter Michael Harris II moved up to second, Albies’ typical spot in the lineup.

Snitker said he didn’t expect it to be anything major, but Albies is having tests done. With an 11-game lead in the NL East, there’s no reason to take any chances.

The Braves were attempting to make history. Last Tuesday, they became the first team since the 1944 Cincinnati Reds to have four players start the first 110 games of the season. Albies, Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson and Austin Riley had started every game of the season so far. Acuña, Olson and Riley remain in Monday’s lineup.

Snitker acknowledged that that group of four is special.

“The fact that they want to do that and they train to do that, they expect to do that (is special),” Snitker said. “... I think it’s a really good thing. I think it keeps them strong. I think that’s why these guys have good years, why they play so well.

“Something happens and they need a day (off), we’ll give them a day,” Snitker said. “That hadn’t happened as of yet.”