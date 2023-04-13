Braves’ Orlando Arcia exits after being hit on the wrist with fastball

When the pitch hit Arcia on the wrist, he immediately hopped around in pain. Braves manager Brian Snitker and head athletic trainer George Poulis went out to check on Arcia, who eventually walked to first and stayed in the game.

Arcia, who won the starting shortstop competition this spring, is 15-for-45 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs to start the season. Arcia’s biggest moment might’ve been when he hit a walk-off single in a dramatic win over the Padres during the home opener at Truist Park.