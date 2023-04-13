Braves’ Orlando Arcia exits after being hit on the wrist with fastball

Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia exited Wednesday’s game against the Reds after Hunter Greene’s 98-mph fastball struck Arcia on the left wrist.
X-rays on Arcia’s wrist were negative, the Braves said.
Arcia stayed in the game and played shortstop in the top of the third. In the bottom of the third, Ehire Adrianza hit for Arcia before replacing him at shortstop.
When the pitch hit Arcia on the wrist, he immediately hopped around in pain. Braves manager Brian Snitker and head athletic trainer George Poulis went out to check on Arcia, who eventually walked to first and stayed in the game.
Arcia, who won the starting shortstop competition this spring, is 15-for-45 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs to start the season. Arcia’s biggest moment might’ve been when he hit a walk-off single in a dramatic win over the Padres during the home opener at Truist Park.
The Braves are already without Max Fried, Michael Harris II, Travis d’Arnaud, Collin McHugh and Raisel Iglesias.
If Arcia needed to go on the injured list, Gwinnett’s Vaughn Grissom and Braden Shewmake would be the main candidates to replace him for the time being.
