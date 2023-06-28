Braves option Jared Shuster to minors, could clear way for Michael Soroka

Following Wednesday’s win over the Twins, the Braves optioned left-hander Jared Shuster to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Shuster was in line to start Friday, but the Braves listed “TBA” – to be announced – on Friday in their game notes Wednesday. It would seem that Michael Soroka would be the likeliest option to start, though Braves manager Brian Snitker said the club won’t announce a starter until Friday morning.

On Wednesday, lefty Kolby Allard tossed 4-2/3 scoreless innings in his season debut. Optioning Shuster would appear to mean that Allard could receive another start before the All-Star break.

Shuster must spend at least 15 days in the minors because the team optioned him. The Braves can’t recall him unless he’s replacing an injured player.

If Soroka starts Friday versus the Marlins, it would mark his return to the Truist Park mound. He hasn’t made a home start since Aug. 3, 2020, when he tore his Achilles tendon for the first time.

Shuster has a 5.00 ERA over 45 big-league innings this season.

Over his past four starts, he allowed 10 earned runs across 19-2/3 innings. He only had five strikeouts over that span. He didn’t strike out more than two batters in any of those four starts.

“I’m getting into some good two-strike counts, I think,” Shuster told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution after his last start. “Just not making the pitches I want to when I get there. Just need to execute a little better in those situations.”

Shuster felt like he was throwing good pitches early in counts and that he needed to make those same pitches with two strikes.

His time in the majors has been a learning experience. He’s a rookie pitcher who has room to grow.

“A lot to learn, a lot of great guys to learn from,” Shuster said. “Being out there is a great experience to learn from.”