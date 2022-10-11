ajc logo
X

Braves open the postseason: Special coverage in Tuesday’s AJC and ePaper

Atlanta Braves
46 minutes ago

The Braves’ eyes are now squarely on the prize as they defend their World Series title.

Atlanta opens its best-of-five National League Division Series against a familiar opponent in the Philadelphia Phillies today at Truist Park.

As a winner of five straight National League East division titles and 101 regular-season games, the Braves watched as the Phillies advanced in the Wild Card round.

Now, it’s the Braves turn to take the field in the postseason.

We’ve covered your Braves all season long – and our dedicated team of reporters and photographers will be there every step of the way throughout the playoffs.

OUR COVERAGE

Read Tuesday editions of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for a six-page preview of the series with the Phillies, including a special keepsake poster. Tuesday ePaper editions include exclusive photos and expanded coverage in the Braves After the Game section.

COLLECT YOUR POSTERS

Each gameday throughout the playoffs, we’ll publish a special keepsake poster. The first poster appears inside today’s newspaper. Each poster is suitable for framing – and the perfect way to kick off the excitement.

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

KEEP UP WITH EACH TWIST AND TURN

AJC.com is your one-stop destination for all things Braves. Get the latest 24/7 by clicking on https://www.ajc.com/sports/atlanta-braves/.

ACTIVATE YOUR DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION

If you haven’t set up your digital access, now is the time. Visit ajc.com/activate to make the most of your subscription. Our Braves After the Game bonus section is filled with expert insights from our sportswriters and columnists. And our visual journalists will capture the drama of the playoffs through their award-winning photography.

LISTEN TO OUR PODCAST

Listen and subscribe to the free Braves Report podcast by clicking on https://www.ajc.com/sports/atlanta-braves/podcast/ We’ll be posting new episodes after each game.

SHOP FOR SOUVENIRS

Start collecting your Braves souvenirs. You can purchase our player posters, special editions and other collectibles by visiting ajc.com/bravesnews. Our storefront, in partnership with That’s Great News, will showcase the latest commemorative plaques from this season as well as keepsakes from last year’s magical season.

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL

Throughout the playoffs, we will host a Twitter Spaces conversation each game day at noon on @ajc. Follow us there and on Instagram (@ajcnews) for a live look inside Truist Park. Also, check out these accounts for more on your favorite MLB team: @JustinCToscano for Braves beat writer Justin Toscano and @AJCsports for all of our sports news.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Want the latest Braves news – delivered to your inbox? Receive our free Braves newsletter, delivered each weekday. Signing up is easy. https://www.ajc.com/sports/atlanta-braves/newsletter/

KEEPSAKE POSTERS

Each gameday throughout the playoffs, we’ll publish a special keepsake poster. The first poster appears inside today’s newspaper. Each poster is suitable for framing – and the perfect way to kick off the excitement.

Not a subscriber? You’ll find information here to start a subscription to the AJC.

RELATED: Where to buy today’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution in metro Atlanta.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Mary Altaffer / AP

The Jolt: Marjorie Taylor Greene positioned for power in next Congress1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / AJC

Voter eligibility challenges dismissed in Cobb County
14h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Pro-Warnock ad features Herschel Walker’s adult son
1h ago

Credit: Ed Zurga

Roughing-the-passer call prompts officiating scrutiny
7h ago

Credit: Ed Zurga

Roughing-the-passer call prompts officiating scrutiny
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / AJC

As Walker struggles to firm up GOP base, Kemp aims to expand political map
2h ago
The Latest

‘He’s like one of the great ones’: Why Braves trust Game 1 starter Max Fried
16h ago
Five keys to Braves’ NLDS series versus Phillies
17h ago
Brian Snitker: ‘When you get to the postseason, you’ve got to go through everybody’
20h ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Monday commute with I-285 lane closures a breeze - it won’t last
20h ago
Braves Report podcast: Braves vs. Phillies NLDS preview
AJC revamps daily morning newsletter
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top