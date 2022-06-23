Braves’ offense explodes as they take third of four from Giants

In the second inning, with the bases loaded versus Wood, Michael Harris scored one run with a single. Wood then hit Swanson with a pitch to score another run. And after that, Travis d’Arnaud hit a ball that found its way past the opposing shortstop for a two-run single.

In a five-run second inning, the Braves sent all nine men to the plate. Wood departed during the inning, which meant he had logged the shortest start of his career – just one inning – if you don’t include a 2015 game when the Braves pulled Wood right when his start began because of a rain delay.

Braves 7, Giants 6 (box score)

Swanson, who entered the game with the most hits in baseball since May 23, continued his incredible season with the seventh multi-homer game of his career. In the bottom of the first, Swanson hit his first career leadoff home run, a 436-foot blast. Then he started the bottom of the fourth by launching another homer.

This lead allowed Wright, who has had a fantastic season, some grace. He was not his sharpest. He allowed 10 hits, walked a batter and hit two more, but limited the damage by rolling four – yes, four – double plays over the first four innings.

Jesse Chavez followed Wright with 1 ⅔ scoreless innings. Will Smith allowed a run in the eighth but worked out of trouble. Jansen allowed the home run but earned the save.

The Braves began an important seven-game homestand with an impressive series victory over a team that should compete for a postseason spot this year. And this series had it all, from pitchers’ duels to offense to walk-off wins.

The Braves, whose naysayers lamented their recent soft schedule, are hitting a more difficult stretch in their campaign. They are off to a good start.

An important series looms: three games versus Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers, who come to town Friday. Two of the National League’s top teams – and two of the sport’s best clubs – will battle one another, with many storylines surrounding the series. The Braves are playing their best baseball of the season.

In this series victory, the Braves won games that the Giants’ top starting pitchers, Logan Webb and Carlos Rodőn, started. The Braves walked off San Francisco twice.

And now, it’s time to face the Dodgers.