Braves OF prospects Waters, Harris react to Acuna’s injury

“It’s terrible, man,” Waters said. “I remember my first instruction league, I had no idea who Ronald was. I actually didn’t even see him hit. I saw him take in and out. Watching him throw the ball from right field, just for a second, it was like, ‘Oh my God. That’s different.’ Then being around him at spring training and you start watching the batting practices, then you see them in games and you see them in the season and everything he’s accomplished, there aren’t many guys like that. What he’s able to do is unbelievable and you hate to see players of that caliber, anything bad happen to them, especially the injury he had.

“But I wouldn’t be too concerned in regards to if or when he comes back because I know Ronald is going to be the same guy he was yesterday before he got hurt. I know Ronald, as much of a natural athlete and baseball player as he is, he still has his routine and his work ethic. That’s ultimately why he’s put himself in the position he has. I would assume he’s going to take that same work ethic and develop a different routine toward his rehab. But I don’t see this causing any issues other than me and other Braves fans getting to watch him out on the field. That’s tough, because watching him, it’s special.”

Acuna was having another electric season before the injury. He hit .283/.394/.596 with 24 homers and 17 steals over 82 games.