Drew Waters, Michael Harris named to 2021 Futures Game roster

Braves outfield prospects Drew Waters and Michael Harris were named to the Futures Game roster Wednesday. Both individuals are Georgia natives who rank among the system’s top prospects.
Waters, 22, is the highest ranked Braves prospect yet to make his major-league debut. He’s had an underwhelming season in Triple-A, hitting .230 with three homers, 10 RBIs and 12 steals, but is still considered one of the most promising outfielder in the minors.
The Woodstock native has worked to improve his pitch selection and become a more patient hitter. Waters is a good athlete and projects to be a solid defender, as well. He entered the season as Baseball America’s No. 3 Braves prospect, behind outfielder Cristian Pache and starter Ian Anderson.
Harris, meanwhile, will ascend prospect rankings in the next year. After starring in spring training, Harris has had a strong season in High-A Rome, where he’s hit .319/.341/.464 with four homers, 12 doubles and 28 RBIs in 42 games.
Some believe Harris has potential to eventually be the franchise’s No. 1 prospect. The 20-year-old’s blend of athleticism and advanced offensive approach could result in a quick climb through the system, a possibility even manager Brian Snitker acknowledged during spring training.
Harris, a DeKalb native, entered the campaign as the Braves’ No. 11 prospect in Baseball America’s rankings. He likely won’t be listed so low again during his minor-league career.
Other Braves to participate in the Futures Game in recent years include Pache and Anderson (2019), pitchers Kyle Wright and Touki Toussaint (2018), and outfielder Ronald Acuna and starter Mike Soroka (2017). The game wasn’t played in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 2021 Futures Game will be played 3 p.m. July 11 at Coors Field in Denver. The game will be seven innings and televised on MLB Network.