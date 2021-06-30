Drew Waters, Michael Harris named to 2021 Futures Game roster

Waters, 22, is the highest ranked Braves prospect yet to make his major-league debut. He’s had an underwhelming season in Triple-A, hitting .230 with three homers, 10 RBIs and 12 steals, but is still considered one of the most promising outfielder in the minors.

The Woodstock native has worked to improve his pitch selection and become a more patient hitter. Waters is a good athlete and projects to be a solid defender, as well. He entered the season as Baseball America’s No. 3 Braves prospect, behind outfielder Cristian Pache and starter Ian Anderson.