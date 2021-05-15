Braves OF Guillermo Heredia returns from injured list

Heredia, 32, bolsters the team’s outfield depth. He hasn’t played since April 29 because of a hamstring injury, but he was surprisingly productive in the previous 13 games. Heredia hit .300 with two homers and eight RBIs in 49 plate appearances. He did a large bulk of that damage during a Sunday night game in Chicago, when he homered twice and collected six RBIs.

The Braves’ center-field spot has been an issue throughout the season. Cristian Pache, the team’s top prospect, struggled mightily at the plate and is on the injured list for the second time. Heredia will join fellow veteran Ender Inciarte as the team’s center-field options. Inciarte, who also recently returned from a hamstring injury, started in his first game back Friday.