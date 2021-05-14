Center field continues to be problematic spot for Braves

Pache, 22, is hitting .111 (7-for-63), including just one hit in 27 at-bats since May 4. He began the season as the starting center fielder, but struggled offensively from the outset -- as he also did in spring training -- before going on the injured list April 14 with a strained left groin.

When Pache was ready to return from that IL stint on April 24, the Braves optioned him to the alternate training site at Gwinnett to work on his hitting. A week later, injuries to first Inciarte and then Heredia forced the team to recall Pache, who is ranked by MLB.com as baseball’s No. 11 overall prospect mainly because of his defense.

Pache hit a grand slam in his first plate appearance upon returning from Gwinnett in a May 1 game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Dunedin, Fla., but he has only two hits in 32 at-bats since the slam.

Inciarte, 30, was hitting .091 (1-for-11) through April 13 but had four hits in six at-bats April 14-16 to raise his batting average to .294 before going on the injured list. He was sent to Gwinnett on a rehabilitation assignment last week and hit .190 (4-for-21) there. He hit .190 for the Braves last year.

The most production the Braves have gotten from the center-field position this season came during a stretch of 11 consecutive games started by the 30-year-old Heredia from April 17-29. He was an early-season surprise with a .300 batting average (12-for-40), two home runs, an OPS of 1.004 and four multi-hit games. But he has been sidelined since April 30 because of right hamstring inflammation and is expected to begin a rehab assignment at Gwinnett soon.

