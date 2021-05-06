Braves OF Ender Inciarte begins rehab assignment with Gwinnett

The Braves’ center-field spot has been a revolving door. Guillermo Heredia took over the job after Inciarte was placed on the injured list. He was surpassing expectations, even providing a two-homer, six-RBI performance in Chicago, before he, too, was undone by a hamstring issue five days ago. Pache, who was healthy but optioned to the alternate site upon his return, is back with the Braves and has resumed his starting duties.

Right-hander Chris Martin also is with Gwinnett rehabbing. Martin pitched Wednesday and is scheduled to do so again Saturday. If all goes well, he could be back in the Braves’ bullpen next week. The Braves also welcomed left-hander Max Fried back Wednesday. Fried, who struggled before he was sidelined by a hamstring injury, looked much more like himself in his first start back. He allowed one run over five innings, helping the Braves defeat the Nationals.