Chris Martin begins rehab assignment with Gwinnett

The veteran allowed two runs on two hits in 2/3 inning of the 9-6 loss at Charlotte, N.C. He threw 18 pitches (14 strikes). Martin is scheduled to pitch again for the Stripers on Saturday. If all goes well, he could rejoin the Braves next week.

Martin is a true command artist and vital piece of the Braves’ bullpen. He’s appeared in only two games this season, most recently pitching April 4. It will be a massive boost for the reliever group when Martin is inserted into the later innings again.