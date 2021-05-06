ajc logo
Chris Martin begins rehab assignment with Gwinnett

Braves pitcher Chris Martin delivers from the practice mounds during a morning session at spring training Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves | 23 minutes ago
By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Reliever could rejoin Braves next week

Braves right-hander Chris Martin pitched for the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers on Wednesday evening. Martin has been sidelined over a month with right-shoulder inflammation.

The veteran allowed two runs on two hits in 2/3 inning of the 9-6 loss at Charlotte, N.C. He threw 18 pitches (14 strikes). Martin is scheduled to pitch again for the Stripers on Saturday. If all goes well, he could rejoin the Braves next week.

Martin is a true command artist and vital piece of the Braves’ bullpen. He’s appeared in only two games this season, most recently pitching April 4. It will be a massive boost for the reliever group when Martin is inserted into the later innings again.

Since the Braves acquired him from Texas on July 30, 2019, Martin has been immensely valuable. He owns a 2.65 ERA with a 43:5 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 41 games.

