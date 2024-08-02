Braves notes: Still a ‘TBA’ for Sunday’s starter; the unique Jorge Soler

Would Fried be closer to returning than López?

“I think we’re gonna make that decision tomorrow after the game,” Snitker said.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Braves

Fried on Friday became eligible to come off the 15-day injured list whenever the Braves deem him ready to come back from the left forearm neuritis. López left his Aug. 28 start in New York against the Mets with right forearm tightness, but isn’t on the injured list. López’s MRI came back clean, which was a relief for a Braves club that has endured terrible injury luck this season.

An important point, though: Snitker on Friday said López hasn’t yet thrown a bullpen session since his last start. Anything could occur, but if he were starting Sunday, one would assume he would’ve thrown his side session by this point.

It would appear that Fried, who has thrown two bullpen sessions this week, would be closer to a return than López. The Braves could start Fried on Sunday.

Something else to note: AJ Smith-Shawver was scheduled to start for Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday, but was scratched. He was still physically with the Stripers, who are at home this week.

If necessary, the Braves will push back Triple-A starters and hold them as possible options for a big-league starts. This doesn’t mean Smith-Shawver will start Sunday, but it’s not uncommon for the Braves to line up certain Triple-A starters to ensure they cover themselves for any scenario.

The Braves could start Smith-Shawver on Sunday and Fried on Tuesday after Monday’s off-day, which gives Fried an extra two days. That also would allow the Braves to start Fried, one of their staff aces, versus the Brewers, who are better than the post-fire sale Marlins.

The unique Jorge Soler

Entering Friday, Jorge Soler had an .828 OPS in 72 games as a leadoff hitter over his career. He has a higher OPS in the leadoff spot than in any other position in the order.

Beware of the small sample size – he’s hit in other lineup spots much more than this – but here’s a more specific number that tells you something: He came into Friday with a .359 on-base percentage out of the leadoff spot. (He has a higher on-base percentage only out of the nine spot in the order.)

On Wednesday, Chris Sale remarked that Soler is a unique leadoff man because he has power and on-base ability. And this actually is why the Braves wanted him. But Sale mentioned that some teams are going with this type of leadoff man instead of the count-working, slap-hitting speedster from another era.

Snitker said this shift began a few years ago.

“It started with guys like Ronald (Acuña Jr.), (Kyle) Schwarber in Philly – guys that can put you on the board early opposed to the guy that takes a lot of pitches, gets on base, runs around,” he said. “It’s become just stacking your lineup with the dangerous slugging guys up at the top. But it’s been like this for a few years, I think. I think probably here Ronald was the first one, but you know, he’s got all the speed and everything else that goes with that. Jorge will take a walk and obviously has the tremendous slug, so it’s kind of – we’ve talked about – it’s tough sledding for a starting pitcher to go through that many guys like that three, maybe four times a game.”

Darius Vines goes unclaimed

The Braves on Monday designated Darius Vines for assignment upon acquiring Soler and Luke Jackson.

The right-hander went unclaimed on waivers and was outrighted to Double-A Mississippi, the Braves announced Friday.

Usually, goes who are designated for assignment and removed from the 40-man roster are outrighted to Triple A. In this case, the Gwinnett rotation is packed, so Vines went to Mississippi.

NL East update

The Phillies didn’t play Thursday, and the Braves won and picked up a half-game there.

The Braves went into Friday trailing Philadelphia by only six games.