Braves notes: Jorge Soler returns; impressive Raisel Iglesias feat

The top four in the batting order: Harris, Soler, Marcell Ozuna, Matt Olson.

At this point, they are probably the four best hitters on the team. And by putting Soler and Harris both at the top, Snitker’s lineup features a potent first half of the lineup.

Harris has been batting leadoff for Atlanta since Soler left a game in San Francisco after straining his hamstring.

“When Michael came back, I didn’t know where he was gonna be,” Snitker said. “I really liked his at-bats early and they’ve been good.”

So Snitker kept Harris in the leadoff spot, and slotted in Soler right behind him.

Raise Iglesias’ dominance

On Thursday, Raisel Iglesias struck out the side to give the Braves the series win over the Phillies.

Here’s a wild statistic: Entering Friday, Iglesias had retired 35 consecutive batters, which is the longest such run by a Braves pitcher in the expansion era (since 1961), according to Elias Sports Bureau.

The last MLB pitcher with a streak like this: Yusmeiro Petit, who retired 46 straight hitters in 2014.

Since the Braves traded for him in 2022, Iglesias has converted 62 of 69 save chances. His 89.9% save percentage over that span is the third-best mark in the sport among pitchers with at least 20 saves.

“I have a lot of confidence in Iggy,” Snitker said after Thursday’s win. “He’s been very efficient and throwing really good. His stuff is kind of playing up, too.”

Travis d’Arnaud update

Catcher Travis d’Arnaud (right hand/wrist) on Friday threw the ball. He’s still not fully healed.

“It’s getting better,” Snitker said. “It’s not where he wants it to be as far as torquing the ball. It is what it is.”

The Braves will run d’Arnaud through similar tests on Saturday as they evaluate when he can return to the lineup.