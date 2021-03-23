Huascar Ynoa makes third start, Jake Lamb rebounds

Atlanta Braves' Jake Lamb slides past Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez to score on a Cristian Pache sacrifice fly in the fifth inning Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla. (John Bazemore/AP) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Notes from Tuesday

- A day after committing an error at first base, Lamb committed an error at third base that led to the five unearned runs. He redeemed himself with a double and homer later in the afternoon.

The Braves are emphasizing getting Lamb more at-bats. He struggled Monday, going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts, but his response Tuesday, especially after a tough start with an error and strikeout, is encouraging. Lamb is trying to keep his spot on the Braves’ bench, where the team hopes he’ll provide some needed left-handed power.

- It’s flown under the radar, but shortstop Dansby Swanson has played well. He’s hitting .346 with a homer and seven RBIs through 12 games. He went 1-for-2 with a walk and run scored Tuesday. Swanson is a key figure in determining how lengthy the Braves’ lineup proves to be.

“He’s having really good, solid at-bats,” manager Brian Snitker said. “He has a good approach, not trying to do too much. It’s been good, professional at-bats pretty much all spring.”

- One player who almost certainly has played himself into a bench job is infielder Ehire Adrianza. His scorching-hot spring continued against the Red Sox with a two-run homer off Phillips Valdez in the eighth inning.

Adrianza has been the best player in Braves camp. He had hits in his previous seven at-bats, including three doubles and a homer, before flying out in the final at-bat of the game. The non-roster invitee seemingly should open the season with the big-league club.

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna (13) follows through on a solo-home run in the third inning against the Boston Red Sox Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla. (John Bazemore/AP) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

- Outfielder Ronald Acuna launched his fourth homer of the spring. He’s 6-for-34 (.176) with six RBIs during the exhibition season (13 games). Snitker said he isn’t too concerned with how his regulars are hitting at this stage, but he’s very pleased with the team’s pitching, fundamentals and defense.

- Starter Charlie Morton pitched a five-inning simulated game Tuesday morning and looked “pretty good,” Snitker said. Morton has started only two Grapefruit League games, doing most of his work behind the scenes.

- Ian Anderson will make his fourth start Wednesday against the Pirates. He’s having a strong spring headlined by strikeouts. Anderson has fanned 18 of the 42 hitters he’s opposed (43 percent).