Huascar Ynoa makes third start, Jake Lamb rebounds

The pitching line wasn’t indicative of Huascar Ynoa’s performance Tuesday in the Braves’ 7-6 loss to the Red Sox.
Ynoa went 4-1/3 innings, giving up seven runs (two earned) on five hits. He struck out six and walked two. Each of the five unearned runs came in the third inning, when a Jake Lamb error led to Boston’s outburst.
Outside that dastardly frame, Ynoa was steady. He coaxed a double play in the first inning. He retired the Red Sox in order in the second and fourth innings. He exited in the fourth after a single, a wild pitch and a walk. J.D. Martinez’s double off Sean Newcomb scored Ynoa’s two base runners.
“I thought it was a good outing,” Ynoa said through team interpreter Franco Garcia. “I was happy with the way things went, and I was happy with how I was throwing the ball. No one wants to make an error or have bad things happen, so everyone is trying to do their best out there. Those are things you can’t control, and there’s no sense of worrying about it.”
Ynoa’s versatility will be crucial to the 2021 Braves’ success. Whether he begins the season with the club remains up in the air. He has options remaining, which could lead the team to stashing him in Triple-A Gwinnett, but his ability to cover bulk innings makes him a valuable resource for the rotation and bullpen.
Notes from Tuesday
- A day after committing an error at first base, Lamb committed an error at third base that led to the five unearned runs. He redeemed himself with a double and homer later in the afternoon.
The Braves are emphasizing getting Lamb more at-bats. He struggled Monday, going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts, but his response Tuesday, especially after a tough start with an error and strikeout, is encouraging. Lamb is trying to keep his spot on the Braves’ bench, where the team hopes he’ll provide some needed left-handed power.
- It’s flown under the radar, but shortstop Dansby Swanson has played well. He’s hitting .346 with a homer and seven RBIs through 12 games. He went 1-for-2 with a walk and run scored Tuesday. Swanson is a key figure in determining how lengthy the Braves’ lineup proves to be.
“He’s having really good, solid at-bats,” manager Brian Snitker said. “He has a good approach, not trying to do too much. It’s been good, professional at-bats pretty much all spring.”
- One player who almost certainly has played himself into a bench job is infielder Ehire Adrianza. His scorching-hot spring continued against the Red Sox with a two-run homer off Phillips Valdez in the eighth inning.
Adrianza has been the best player in Braves camp. He had hits in his previous seven at-bats, including three doubles and a homer, before flying out in the final at-bat of the game. The non-roster invitee seemingly should open the season with the big-league club.
- Outfielder Ronald Acuna launched his fourth homer of the spring. He’s 6-for-34 (.176) with six RBIs during the exhibition season (13 games). Snitker said he isn’t too concerned with how his regulars are hitting at this stage, but he’s very pleased with the team’s pitching, fundamentals and defense.
- Starter Charlie Morton pitched a five-inning simulated game Tuesday morning and looked “pretty good,” Snitker said. Morton has started only two Grapefruit League games, doing most of his work behind the scenes.
- Ian Anderson will make his fourth start Wednesday against the Pirates. He’s having a strong spring headlined by strikeouts. Anderson has fanned 18 of the 42 hitters he’s opposed (43 percent).