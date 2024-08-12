Braves notes: ‘Go time’ for the starters; Ramón Laureano update

Wednesday: Grant Holmes

Thursday: Max Fried

You might notice that all four starters will be pitching on regular rest – a departure from how the Braves had been setting their starters. And this is by design.

“Yeah, no, that’s where we’re at right now,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “It’s kind of go time with all that. There’s no more extra days and all that – unless we work it in with off days. We don’t have options anymore.”

Most recently, the Braves pushed back Spencer Schwellenbach to Sunday in an effort to continue managing his workload. This came after they gave Sale extra rest before his last start.

The Braves will enter Monday 7 1/2 games behind the Phillies in the National League East. They’ll be a half-game ahead of the Mets for the NL’s third wild card spot after New York was swept in Seattle.

The Braves expect to have Reynaldo López back soon. He’s eligible to return on Aug. 17. Snitker said he’s felt well after throwing his bullpen sessions. The manager said López will make a rehab start this week.

Snitker said when López returns, the Braves will likely try to use their five-man rotation – for the most part – the rest of the way. Those plans could change with off days or injuries, but it sounds like the Braves will primarily try to go with these five guys: Max Fried, Sale, López, Schwellenbach and Charlie Morton.

Ramón Laureano available for Giants series

Ramón Laureano had a wrap on his right foot on Sunday morning after exiting Saturday’s game due to right heel soreness. On his sprint to first base to beat out an infield single, the first baseman clipped him and he lost balance, then awkwardly slammed his heel on the bag.

Snitker said Laureano will be available whenever the Braves need him in San Francisco. Before Sunday’s loss to the Rockies, Laureano ran in the outfield and didn’t have any limitations.

The Braves gave Laureano the day off on Sunday. Eli White started in center field and hit ninth.

Luke Jackson’s struggles

Luke Jackson had a great July before the Braves acquired him. Since the trade, he’s struggled.

In 5 2/3 innings with Atlanta, he’s allowed six earned runs on 10 hits over four appearances.