Braves notes: Bryce Elder’s success, Collin McHugh’s imminent return and more

Elder relies on his sinker. He also throws a slider, change-up and four-seam fastball. He sits around 90 mph with his sinker and four-seamer.

Again: He’s not a high-velocity pitcher. He pitches to his strengths.

This season, he has more starts (four) than earned runs (three).

“I firmly believe, if you locate the ball, it doesn’t matter how hard you throw, what you throw, you’re gonna get outs if you locate,” Austin Riley said.

Through those four starts, Elder has a 53% hard-hit rate. This isn’t good. It means that 53% of the balls hit off him have an exit velocity of at least 95 mph.

But here’s some necessary context: He has a 52% ground-ball rate, according to Baseball Savant. Only 16% of balls hit off him are fly balls, but 25% of the balls off him are line drives.

So even if he’s hit hard at times, he’s probably keeping the ball on the ground enough.

“That sinker is real, the movement on it,” Snitker said. “That allows him to stay around a long time.”

At the beginning of last season, Elder came up and made a few starts. After pitching in Arlington, Texas – an outing not far from his hometown – the Braves optioned him. They brought him back in the second half, and he’s pitched well ever since.

Braves hope McHugh is back in a few days

Collin McHugh (right shoulder inflammation) was at Truist Park on Saturday. He said he feels good.

All signs point to a return in a few days.

“After doing that second (rehab outing) and extending a little bit, he’s ready for anything we have for him, once he takes a couple days off,” Snitker said. “He felt great, stuff was better than it was the time before. We got him in a good place right now.”

So, yes, this means the Braves hope his next outing is for the big-league team. It depends on how McHugh feels in the coming days.

After throwing 34 pitches over three scoreless innings for High-A Rome on Friday, McHugh will need a couple of days off. Barring anything unforeseen, he should be activated in the coming days.

Iglesias’ next step

After throwing multiple bullpen sessions, Raisel Iglesias (right shoulder inflammation) will take his next step.

On Monday, Iglesias will throw live batting practice, Snitker said.

Live batting practice is a way for pitchers to face live hitters in a simulated environment. This way, teams can control the workload as a pitcher builds up.

D’Arnaud does some more

Travis d’Arnaud seems to be progressing as he recovers from his injury.

On Saturday, d’Arnaud took batting practice. This came after he hit in the batting cage and caught a bullpen session.

So, he’s doing a wider range of baseball activities as he works his way back from a concussion.

Harris takes another step

Michael Harris II took batting practice Saturday.

This seemed to be the first time he did this since injuring his lower back. On Friday, Harris said he’d taken swings only off a tee.