Braves notes: Amid struggles, Brian Snitker changes lineup; Ian Anderson update

2B Ozzie Albies

3B Austin Riley

1B Matt Olson

DH Marcell Ozuna

RF Adam Duvall

LF Jarred Kelenic

C Sean Murphy

SS Orlando Arcia

You’ll notice something: This lineup is like the one the Braves used before Ronald Acuña Jr. suffered a torn ACL.

In Acuña’s absence, Harris and Albies had been switching off in the leadoff spot, depending on whether the Braves faced a righty or a lefty on that day. And the one that didn’t bat leadoff hit fifth or lower. Ozuna, the Braves’ best hitter this season, dropped to fifth, where he has hit most often this season.

“You know what, I was sitting around yesterday, and I don’t know that there’s any one thing, other than maybe just reshuffle the deck a little bit and see what happens, as much as anything,” Snitker said. “I put guys maybe where they were earlier when we were having success. We had to make some adjustments with Ronald (being out). We’ll see. We’ll see. I mean, tomorrow may bring something totally different.”

It seems unwise to drop Ozuna, who by far has been the Braves’ best offensive performer. But it makes sense when looking at it through this lens: Tuesday’s lineup looked like the one the Braves have used for a while.

And maybe moving Ozuna down will help lengthen the lineup a bit?

“Getting him back down there where he’s knocking runs in,” Snitker said. “Obviously, we’ve got to get on ahead of him.”

With his team scuffling, it’s clear Snitker is trying to find something that’ll jump-start the guys. He’s pushing buttons.

“But you know what: I’m gonna keep pushing them, I’ll tell you that,” he said. “And eventually, we’re gonna hit the right ones, that’s for sure. You gotta have patience and you just gotta keep grinding and working, and it’ll be fine.”

Ian Anderson update

Snitker said Ian Anderson (Tommy John surgery rehab) threw a live batting practice session Monday. He’s expected to throw another in the next few days.

The Braves always have said June is the target for Anderson to begin a rehab assignment. There’s no word on when he’ll start that rehab assignment, but he appears on track to do so this month.

Throwing live batting practice – facing hitters, in other words – usually is the final step in a pitcher’s buildup before he begins a rehab assignment.

Former Brave on TBS

On Tuesday, TBS had an interesting name in its lineup for the Phillies-Red Sox broadcast.

Former Brave David Justice was slated to join the desk – with Lauren Shehadi, Pedro Martinez and Curtis Granderson – for a TBS broadcast of the Phillies at Red Sox game.

Justice could make more appearances on TBS throughout the season, but nothing is definitive at this moment.

In 1990, Justice was named the National League Rookie of the Year. Eventually, he was a three-time All-Star who won two World Series and two Silver Slugger Awards during a 14-year career that also took him to Cleveland, the Yankees and Oakland.