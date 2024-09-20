Braves notes: Albies returns; Austin Riley readies for checkmark; López update

Albies, who is back after fracturing his wrist in July, played rehab games Tuesday and Wednesday, then traveled from Jacksonville, Florida, to Miami on Thursday. He got to the team’s hotel – before the team did – and watched his teammates play the series finale in Cincinnati. Albies then ate a nice dinner and went to sleep.

For the time being, the switch-hitting Albies will bat exclusively from the right side. His left-handed swing isn’t yet where he wants it to be.

“The plan is still for me to keep working to get the left-handed (swing) back, but in the meantime, if I waited for that to happen, I wouldn’t have played again this year,” Albies said. “We’re still gonna work on it to get it back, but for now I’ll just hit righty.”

He might have an adjustment period to seeing right-handed pitching from the right side. He faced lefties Tuesday, then righties Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Jacksonville’s starter threw Albies a 96-mph sinker in during his first at-bat, then a 95-mph sinker in during his second at-bat. This pitch – the high-velocity inside sinker from a righty – was a different look for Albies from the right side.

“Obviously I’ve never seen it like that before, so that was the only thing that I was a little concerned about, and I saw it a couple times, and I felt good after that,” Albies said.

With Albies batting second, Snitker moved Jorge Soler down to fifth. Whit Merrifield, who had started at second while Albies was out, was on the bench.

Asked about how he thought of his lineup construction with Albies batting second, Snitker said: “Just get some more speed at the top, really. And I kind of like Jorge down in the middle – he’s swinging the bat good, so if we get some guys up there who can run, some of those gappers he’s hitting, we can score off of them. Just kind of a good mix with what Ozzie brings anyway and then you got a couple of guys that can run up there at the top of the order.”

With Albies (and others) sidelined, the Braves continued to fight. Albies should provide them with a spark. His bat could be a nice addition to their order.

Albies will be with the club for its final nine regular-season games, plus the postseason – if the Braves make it.

Their second baseman returned batting only from the right side to ensure he could do his part to help them get there.

“Great job by the whole team,” Albies said of his teammates fighting in his absence. “I know it has been a tough season this year, with most of the guys on the team getting injured and all that stuff – including myself. We’re still in it. We’re still close to have a run to go to the playoffs, and that’s really important right now.”

Riley readies for coming CT scan

Austin Riley still has a black cast on his right hand as a fracture on the base of his hamate bone recovers. He’s approaching an important step.

On Monday, Riley will undergo a CT scan to determine how much the fracture has healed. The results will determine whether or not Riley can get his cast taken off.

Whenever he gets the cast off, Riley presumably will need to strengthen the hand. He’s been able to work out his arms and shoulders – everything above his right hand.

Riley hopes to join the team in the postseason.

Reynaldo López begins progression

Reynaldo López (right shoulder inflammation) played catch on flat ground Friday in Atlanta, which marked the beginning of his throwing progression. It went well, Snitker said.

Snitker said López is scheduled to play long toss Saturday.

Is the postseason the earliest López could return? At this point, Snitker and the Braves don’t know. It’ll depend on when López throws off a mound and does fielding drills.