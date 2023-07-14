Braves Nation: Signing of draftees (with bonuses) is underway

The baseball draft is one part. Signing the picks is another.

The Braves are onto the latter.

I’ve confirmed some signing bonus figures (originally reported by MLB.com and Baseball America):

First-round pick Hurston Waldrep, a right-handed pitcher, signed for $2,997,500. The slot value for the pick was $3,270,500.

Second-round pick Drue Hackenberg, another righty, signed for $1,997,500. The slot value was $1,369,300.

Outfield Isaiah Drake, a North Atlanta product, signed for $747,500. The slot value was $367,500, so the Braves paid him an above-slot bonus to entice him to sign instead of going to Georgia Tech.

The Braves also went above the slot value to sign righty Garrett Baumann. They signed him for $747,500. That fourth-round selection had a slot value of $521,800. Baumann, a prep righty from Vaughn Grissom’s high school, stands at 6-foot-8.

The Braves haven’t officially announced the entirety of their signings.

