Yankees rally past Mariners 6-5 in 10 innings after going hitless against Bryan Woo until the 8th

It was the sixth blown save for Muñoz in 27 chances this season, and the first win for the Yankees when trailing by at least five runs in the eighth inning or later since beating Texas on June 29, 2016.

New York completed a three-game sweep in a series between American League playoff contenders and won its fourth straight following its second six-game skid since mid-June.

The Yankees were 0-35 when trailing through eight innings this season before Gabe Speier (2-1) walked Trent Grisham to load the bases for Judge with one out in the 10th.

Cole Young and Miles Mastrobuoni each hit an RBI single off New York starter Marcus Stroman. Jorge Polanco launched a three-run homer off Clayton Beeter in the seventh.

Devin Williams (3-3) pitched a perfect 10th, stranding automatic runner Cal Raleigh.

It was Stanton's first career pinch-hit homer. ... Woo threw a career-high 103 pitches in a career-best 7 1/3 innings. ... Cody Bellinger became the first Yankees player since Derek Jeter in 2012 to have two 15-game hitting streaks in one season.

Mariners: RHP Luis Castillo (5-5, 3.31 ERA) opposes Tigers ace Tarik Skubal (10-2, 2.06) in the opener of a three-game series Friday at Detroit.

Yankees: LHP Carlos Rodón (9-6, 3.30 ERA) faces RHP Chris Flexen (5-0, 0.83) and the visiting Chicago Cubs on Friday night.

