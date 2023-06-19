X

Braves Nation: Nearing a record for 450-foot home runs already

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago

Michael Harris II became the seventh Braves player to hit a home run of at least 450 feet with his blast on Sunday. The Braves now have 16 450-foot homers, which leads all of Major League Baseball – by 10. Ronald Acuña Jr. has six.

The Braves have played 72 games. They trail the all-time record by three as the Rockies hit 19 450-foot homers three times over a 162-game season. The most 450-foot home runs by a non-Colorado team are 16 by the Yankees and Marlins in 2017.

“I guess we’re just seeing the ball good and hitting it (on) the right part of the bat,” Harris said after his 453-foot shot. “We’re not getting too many wall-scrapers, but those count, too. All they gotta do is go over the yellow line. I guess if you hit it 460, it’s still the same as hitting it over the yellow line, but I guess you get some cool points for hitting it a little further.”

Here’s a list of the Braves’ 450-foot homer this season:

Ronald Acuña Jr.: 6 (470, 464, 461, 461,455, 454)

Matt Olson: 3 (456, 464, 456)

Austin Riley: 3 (473, 458, 459)

Travis d’Arnaud: 1 (474)

Michael Harris II: 1 (453)

Marcel Ozuna: 1 (452)

Sam Hillard: 1 (458)

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

