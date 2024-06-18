Atlanta Braves

Braves Nation: Jesse Chavez proves worth - again

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Jesse Chavez delivers to a Philadelphia Phillies batter during the fifth finning at Truist Park, Wednesday, September 20, 2023, in Atlanta. The Phillies won 6-5 in the tenth inning. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

By
48 minutes ago

In early spring, Jesse Chavez was in Phoenix at White Sox spring training camp.

The Braves were across the country in North Port, Florida.

Even then, there was a feeling that player and team would eventually be reunited.

“We went through camp without him, but the sentiment was some way or another he would find his way back to us,” pitcher Max Fried said.

The veteran Chavez, at age 40, helped the Braves pull out a win against the Tigers, 2-1, Monday.

Chavez entered the in relief of Fried in the sixth inning with two on and one out. The Braves trailed 1-0 after Fried surrendered a run in the frame. He struck out two to escape the jam. The Braves won after Ozzie Albies hit an eighth-inning home run.

“He’s reliable and makes great pitches,” Fried said “He’s a big part of this team.”

Drafted in 2002, Chavez has played for nine teams in his 17-year career. That includes three stints with the Braves, the first back in 2010. He has had a 1.91 ERA since 2019 with the Braves compared to his 6.17 ERA with previous teams.

“When you’re expected to be counted on it makes it that much more enjoyable to show up,” Chavez said.

Chavez lowered his opponents’ batting average with runners in scoring position to a major league-best .059 (2-for-34). He’s allowed one of 13 inherited runners to score this season (7.7%). That’s the second-lowest percentage in the National League and the sixth-lowest in the majors.

“To me, he’s the best. His attitude toward all the players we have in the clubhouse, he’s a guy that wants to help the team with anything, (help) the pitchers in the bullpen,” Albies said. “He’s a veteran guy. He’s just overall helpful for the team, and he brings a positive energy to the team. We love that.”

