Braves Nation: Fred McGriff will have company in Cooperstown

Fred McGriff will have company when he is inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame later this month.

Several former Braves teammates and the general manager who brought McGriff to Atlanta – all Hall of Famers themselves - will be on hand in Cooperstown, N.Y. for the ceremony.

According to the Hall of Fame, 51 HOFers will be on hand to watch McGriff and Scott Rolen inducted. Among them will be players Tom Glavine, Greg Maddux and Chipper Jones and GM John Schuerholz.

The Class of 2023 will be inducted on Sunday, July 23 with the ceremony beginning at 1:30 p.m. The ceremony will air live on the MLB Network.

McGriff chose not to have a team logo on his Hall of Fame plaque. He played 19 seasons, mostly with the Blue Jays, Braves and Devil Rays. He was elected to the 2023 class by the Contemporary Baseball Players Era Committee on Dec. 4.

McGriff played four-plus seasons with the Braves. He was a three-time All-Star for Atlanta and part of the 1995 World Series championship team. He played 636 games with the Braves and hit .293 with 130 home runs and 446 RBIs.

McGriff, who also had stints with the Padres, Cubs and Dodgers, had a career average of .284 with 493 home runs and 1,550 RBIs.