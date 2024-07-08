Braves Nation: Chris Sale knew Marcell Ozuna was an all-star - in April

As Ozuna started to say no, Sale, seated to his left as they shared a podium and also an all-star, interrupted.

“I did,” Sale said. “I saw April and I said, ‘he’s going.’”

It was worthy of a laugh.

Ozuna, headed into Monday’s game against the Diamondbacks is third in MLB in RBIs (72), fourth in home runs (23), eighth in OPS (.944) and 15th in batting average (.295).

He April, he hit .285 with eight home runs, 28 RBIs and a 1.111 OPS. In May, he hit .292 with seven home runs, 18 RBIs and a .938 OPS. In June, he hit .280 with five home runs, 18 RBIs and a .874 OPS.

“I don’t think about that,” Ozuna said of an all-star selection when he answered the question. “It naturally comes. … When I try too much, it doesn’t go well. I just try to think more peace and that’s when the homers come. When I go up there, I just try to get a good swing and put the ball in play. Anything happens when you put the ball in play. I don’t worry. Whatever God gives me, I’m going to take it.”

In addition to his on-field prowess, Ozuna has meant as much to his teammates off the field. Perhaps Sale put in best.

“He’s a lot of fun.” Sale said. “I’ve obviously have played against him a lot. Being on the same side, is a lot of fun. He brings a lot of energy. He’s at the center. Everyone gravitates toward him. He is the guy to be. Guys look up to him because of what he’s done, the experiences he’s had and what he does on the field but because of who he is in the clubhouse as well. If he’s in the room, it’s never dull. That’s what you need. That’s what makes the game fun. Those are the teammates you remember forever.”

Lest we think the interview was one-sided, Ozuna returned the favor.

Sale enters Monday’s start with an 11-3 record and a 2.71 ERA. The Braves took a chance on Sale, trading highly-touted prospect Vaughn Grissom to the Red Sox, although he missed the 2020 season and had pitched just 151 innings the past three seasons.

“I love the way he pitch,” Ozuna said of Sale. “He grinds. Every time he goes out there he says I don’t care who you are, I’m going to strike you out. If you get me, you get me. I love the way he pitch. I’m going to tell God, please give (him) all this year healthy so he can show what he can do. I love him.”

Ozuna and Sale will be joined by Reynaldo Lopez at the All-Star Game later this month.