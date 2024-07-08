Atlanta Braves

Braves Nation: Chris Sale knew Marcell Ozuna was an all-star - in April

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna reacts after a two-run home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 6, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna reacts after a two-run home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 6, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

Marcell Ozuna wouldn’t say it.

So, Chris Sale jumped in to make it known. Rather quickly, we might add.

Ozuna has been on an all-star pace all season. A question was posed to Ozuna by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sunday, the day all-star selections were announced. As the season progressed and with Ozuna among the Major League leaders in batting average, home runs and RBIs, we wondered whether there was a point he allowed himself to think that an All-Star Game selection was possibility?

As Ozuna started to say no, Sale, seated to his left as they shared a podium and also an all-star, interrupted.

“I did,” Sale said. “I saw April and I said, ‘he’s going.’”

It was worthy of a laugh.

Ozuna, headed into Monday’s game against the Diamondbacks is third in MLB in RBIs (72), fourth in home runs (23), eighth in OPS (.944) and 15th in batting average (.295).

He April, he hit .285 with eight home runs, 28 RBIs and a 1.111 OPS. In May, he hit .292 with seven home runs, 18 RBIs and a .938 OPS. In June, he hit .280 with five home runs, 18 RBIs and a .874 OPS.

“I don’t think about that,” Ozuna said of an all-star selection when he answered the question. “It naturally comes. … When I try too much, it doesn’t go well. I just try to think more peace and that’s when the homers come. When I go up there, I just try to get a good swing and put the ball in play. Anything happens when you put the ball in play. I don’t worry. Whatever God gives me, I’m going to take it.”

In addition to his on-field prowess, Ozuna has meant as much to his teammates off the field. Perhaps Sale put in best.

“He’s a lot of fun.” Sale said. “I’ve obviously have played against him a lot. Being on the same side, is a lot of fun. He brings a lot of energy. He’s at the center. Everyone gravitates toward him. He is the guy to be. Guys look up to him because of what he’s done, the experiences he’s had and what he does on the field but because of who he is in the clubhouse as well. If he’s in the room, it’s never dull. That’s what you need. That’s what makes the game fun. Those are the teammates you remember forever.”

Lest we think the interview was one-sided, Ozuna returned the favor.

Sale enters Monday’s start with an 11-3 record and a 2.71 ERA. The Braves took a chance on Sale, trading highly-touted prospect Vaughn Grissom to the Red Sox, although he missed the 2020 season and had pitched just 151 innings the past three seasons.

“I love the way he pitch,” Ozuna said of Sale. “He grinds. Every time he goes out there he says I don’t care who you are, I’m going to strike you out. If you get me, you get me. I love the way he pitch. I’m going to tell God, please give (him) all this year healthy so he can show what he can do. I love him.”

Ozuna and Sale will be joined by Reynaldo Lopez at the All-Star Game later this month.

