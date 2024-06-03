Atlanta Braves

Braves Nation: Charlie Morton is now top-10 all-time in one pitching statistic

Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton works against the Oakland Athletics oin the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 2, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

By AJC Sports
0 minutes ago

Here is another testament to the longevity of Charlie Morton.

The Braves pitcher, in his 17th major league season, has hit a batter or two over his career.

OK, more like 174 batters.

On Sunday, Morton hit the A’s Tyler Soderstrom in the third inning to bring his career total to 174. He is now tied with Charlie Hough for 10th most hit batsmen.

Here is the top-10 all-time list according to Baseball Reference:

Gus Weyhing (1889-1901): 277

Chick Fraser (1896-1909): 219

Pink Hawley (1892-1901): 210

Walter Johnson (1907-27): 205

Randy Johnson (1988-2009): 190

Eddie Plank (1901-17): 190

Tim Wakefield (1995-2012): 186

Tony Mullane (1881-94): 185

Joe McGinnity (1899-1908): 179

Charlie Hough (1970-94): 174

Charlie Morton (2008-present): 174

Morton allowed just one hit and no runs in six innings on Sunday in a game the Braves went on to win 3-1. He struck out six and walked five.



