Braves Nation: Charlie Morton is now top-10 all-time in one pitching statistic

Here is another testament to the longevity of Charlie Morton.
The Braves pitcher, in his 17th major league season, has hit a batter or two over his career.
OK, more like 174 batters.
On Sunday, Morton hit the A’s Tyler Soderstrom in the third inning to bring his career total to 174. He is now tied with Charlie Hough for 10th most hit batsmen.
Here is the top-10 all-time list according to Baseball Reference:
Gus Weyhing (1889-1901): 277
Chick Fraser (1896-1909): 219
Pink Hawley (1892-1901): 210
Walter Johnson (1907-27): 205
Randy Johnson (1988-2009): 190
Eddie Plank (1901-17): 190
Tim Wakefield (1995-2012): 186
Tony Mullane (1881-94): 185
Joe McGinnity (1899-1908): 179
Charlie Hough (1970-94): 174
Charlie Morton (2008-present): 174
Morton allowed just one hit and no runs in six innings on Sunday in a game the Braves went on to win 3-1. He struck out six and walked five.
