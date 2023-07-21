Braves Nation: Austin Riley joins exclusive home run club

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
16 minutes ago
X

Austin Riley has joined an exclusive Braves club.

He hit his 20th home run of the season in Thursday’s 7-5 win over the Diamondbacks, a go-ahead three-run blast in the eighth inning. He has hit at least 20 home runs in each of the last three seasons includuing 33 in 2021 and 38 in 2022.

Riley is the sixth primary third baseman in franchise history with at least three 20-home run seasons (with at least half their games played at the position each season).

The others: Hall of Famers Eddie Mathews (14 times) and Chipper Jones (12) along with Bob Horner (5), Darrell Evans (3) and Bob Elliott (3).

Should Riley get to 30 home runs, as he has done the past two seasons, the list is reduced to just four players with Mathews (9 times), Jones (6) and Horner (3).

That’s not bad company.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Georgia expands some benefits in shadow of abortion restrictions1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

BREAKING: DeKalb police investigating after 12-year-old hurt in shooting
1h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

How Marjorie Taylor Greene became President Biden’s ‘unintentional’ ally
1h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Protesters urge Cobb school board to embrace inclusivity
9h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Protesters urge Cobb school board to embrace inclusivity
9h ago

Credit: Calhoun Police Department

Downed trees, power outages due to severe storms in North Georgia
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Right-hander Allan Winans to make major-league debut Saturday for Braves
11h ago
Five observations: Braves beat Diamondbacks on late Austin Riley home run
13h ago
Braves snap losing streak, win 7-5 behind Austin Riley’s eighth-inning blast
15h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Public celebration to mark first day of sales for John Lewis stamp
Amid the hubbub over the movie, meet some metro Atlantans who have a Barbie connection
17h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Atlanta Ice Cream Festival, Cauley Creek...
17h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top