Braves Nation: A check on the magic numbers

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
49 minutes ago
We have reached September. We figured it’s not too early to check in on the Braves’ magic numbers – especially because a trip to the playoffs and winning a sixth straight National League East title are almost certainties.

Let’s look at the numbers (not adjusted for tie-breakers).

The Braves (88-45) still have the best record in baseball after Thursday’s 8-7 victory over the Dodgers. The Dodgers (83-50) are tied for the second-best record with the Orioles. The Braves have 29 games remaining in the regular season.

The Braves’ magic number to clinch a wild card spot is 10 games. The Diamondbacks (69-65) are currently one game out of the final of the three spots. According to several predictions, the Braves’ chance of clinching a spot is greater than 99%.

The Braves’ magic number to clinch the NL East is 16 games. The Phillies (74-59) are 14.5 games behind the Braves in the division. According to several predictions, the Braves’ chance of winning the division is greater than 99%.

The Braves’ magic number to clinch the best record and secure home-field advantage throughout the NL playoffs is 25 games. According to several predictions, the Braves’ chance of securing the best record is 90%.

