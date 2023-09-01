Braves Nation: A check on the magic numbers

We have reached September. We figured it’s not too early to check in on the Braves’ magic numbers – especially because a trip to the playoffs and winning a sixth straight National League East title are almost certainties.

Let’s look at the numbers (not adjusted for tie-breakers).

The Braves (88-45) still have the best record in baseball after Thursday’s 8-7 victory over the Dodgers. The Dodgers (83-50) are tied for the second-best record with the Orioles. The Braves have 29 games remaining in the regular season.

The Braves’ magic number to clinch a wild card spot is 10 games. The Diamondbacks (69-65) are currently one game out of the final of the three spots. According to several predictions, the Braves’ chance of clinching a spot is greater than 99%.

The Braves’ magic number to clinch the NL East is 16 games. The Phillies (74-59) are 14.5 games behind the Braves in the division. According to several predictions, the Braves’ chance of winning the division is greater than 99%.

The Braves’ magic number to clinch the best record and secure home-field advantage throughout the NL playoffs is 25 games. According to several predictions, the Braves’ chance of securing the best record is 90%.