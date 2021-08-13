Braves routed by Reds, quickly fall out of first place

Winker’s homer, his 24th of the season, came after Muller surrendered two-out singles to the Reds’ Nos. 8 and 9 hitters (Tyler Naquin and pitcher Vladimir Gutierrez) and a walk to Jonathan India to load the bases.

Muller, a rookie left-hander, got into trouble again in the third inning and yielded to reliever Josh Tomlin with one out and two runners on base. Both of those inherited runners – and more -- scored as Tomlin allowed a ground-rule RBI double and two home runs (a three-run shot by Naquin and a solo blast by India) before the inning ended with the Braves trailing 9-1.

The Reds added two more runs in the sixth inning on a homer by Kyle Farmer (of Marist School and the University of Georgia) against Tomlin and another in the ninth on a homer by Tyler Stephenson (of Kennesaw Mountain High) against Edgar Santana. The Braves got a run on Ozzie Albies’ 20th homer of the season in the seventh inning, his second homer in two nights, and a ninth-inning run that scored on a wild pitch.

Reds 12, Braves 3 (box score)

Muller needed 72 pitches to get through his 2-1/3 innings of work, a performance that exacerbated his trend of short starts. He hadn’t gone longer than five innings in any of his previous five starts, including two four-inning outings. On Thursday, he was charged with six runs on five hits and three walks, raising his ERA to 4.17 and ending his stint in the starting rotation for now with Huascar Ynoa and Ian Anderson both expected to return soon from rehab assignments.

Ynoa has made three rehab starts and Anderson two. Asked before Thursday’s game when Ynoa will be activated, Braves manager Brian Snitker said: “We really haven’t talked about it yet.” But Snitker added that “overall his stuff was really good” in Ynoa’s latest rehab start at Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday night.

Thursday’s loss was just the Braves’ second in their past nine games. It came less than 24 hours after a walk-off three-run homer by Albies in the 11th inning Wednesday night gave them an 8-6 win over the Reds and a share of the NL East lead with Philadelphia.