Braves miss another chance to reach .500 in loss to Pirates

The Braves are 18-20. They are now 0-4 in games in which they would have reached .500 with a win, with three of the losses since April 30. They finish the series in Pittsburgh with games on Saturday and Sunday.

“It’s hard because you fight so hard from where we started and we kind of were digging ourselves out of that hole,” manager Brian Snitker said. “You’d love to get there and get on a little run and get over (.500). The guys are busting their tails and winning some tough games. We just need to try to get hitting on all cylinders and get a little winning streak going and get over that thing and put that behind us.”

The record may not fully reflect it, but the Braves find themselves in a small slump over the past two weeks. On April 30, the Braves faced the Colorado Rockies, trying to complete a three-game road sweep and reach .500 for the first time this season. But they lost that game 2-1 and since have exceeded four runs in a game only once, and that one required 11 innings — Thursday’s 5-4 home win over the Cincinnati Reds.

From April 30 through Thursday, the Braves hit .204 with an on-base percentage of .266, both of which were third lowest in the majors. They were 4-4 in those eight games. They scored a total of 15 runs in the four wins.

“I think it can definitely be better,” first baseman Matt Olson said. “We won some tight games here this last homestand. Obviously, (Thursday) night and ‘Oso’ (designated hitter Marcell Ozuna) with the walk-off (in a 2-1 win Tuesday). So when things aren’t fully clicking and you’re able to pull out those wins, that’s a good sign. But at some point, it’d be nice to kind of get this thing rolling a little bit and not have to sweat it out so much.

Against the Pirates Friday, the Braves were again a quiet bunch. They managed seven hits with only one extra-base hit (as Eli White continued his extra-base bender with a ninth-inning triple). Pittsburgh starter Bailey Falter, who began the game with a season ERA of 5.06, threw six innings without allowing a run and gave up just two hits.

“Threw a lot of high fastballs,” Snitker said. “(We) couldn’t lay off ‘em.”

As has become their custom, the Braves did make a late-inning charge, scoring both of their runs in the top of the ninth.

With the Braves down 3-0 going into the ninth, White led off with a triple and scored on a one-out sacrifice fly by Michael Harris II. With two out, Alex Verdugo singled, advanced to second on defensive indifference and scored on a single by pinch hitter Drake Baldwin. With Baldwin on first representing the tying run, Ozzie Albies lined out hard to center field to end the game.

“We’re kind of coming alive at the end but you’d like to try and pile something on just so that guy on the mound’s not on the edge of ruin all the time,” Snitker said.

A quality start by Bryce Elder (six innings, three earned runs allowed), his fourth solid outing in a row, went for naught.

“I thought there were some times it was good butt at the end of the day, I didn’t get the job done so we’ll get back to work,” Elder said.