Braves’ Mike Soroka hit in knee by comebacker during rehab

The right-hander is attempting to return from his second Achilles tear. He tore the tendon twice in less than a year.

Soroka, who made his MLB debut in 2018, has a 2.86 ERA over 37 career starts. He was an All-Star in 2019. Before tearing his Achilles tendon in 2020, he appeared to be one of the game’s great young pitchers.

He turns 25 in August. He still is young. Plus, he believes the fact he has not pitched in almost two years could help save his arm in the long run.

“That’s the goal,” Soroka told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in May. “I don’t see a reason why not. I’m only 24, and I have a lot to learn. Just make sure I’m healthy enough to be able to learn those things and hone my craft and be there for a long time.”

Big night for Anderson

Ian Anderson allowed eight hits and walked a batter Tuesday, but surrendered only a run over five innings.

His night went much differently than it had five days before, when the Phillies crushed his pitching over two innings.

Anderson’s latest start could be important going forward.

“I think it’s big,” Austin Riley said after Tuesday’s win. “He’s a really good pitcher, and we know that, the team knows that. I think just getting back out there and bulldogging. I thought he threw the ball well. He was able to get out of some tough situations at times, and I think that shows that he’s in the right direction because he’s a really good pitcher and for sure needed it.”

Anderson owns a 5.09 ERA through 16 starts this season. After his Philadelphia outing, he said his season – to that point – hadn’t been good enough.

But Anderson is young. And thus far in his career, he’s pitched in big games and has maneuvered out of tons of trouble. He’s still learning, but he’s talented.

He could be a guy who simply straightens out his direction down the stretch and becomes a weapon down the stretch and in the postseason.

“I think it is (that guy),” Riley said. “You go through rough patches. He’s one of those guys, I’ve always said it, he never shows emotion, just very even-keel. I think that goes a long way in this game when you do start to struggle a little bit. I don’t worry about him at all. It was a good night for him.”