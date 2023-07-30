Braves’ Max Fried back on the mound again for Gwinnett Stripers

The Braves’ Max Fried pitched 4 1/3 innings in an injury rehab assignment with the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers Saturday night.

Fried allowed five hits and two earned runs in a start against the Jumbo Shrimp in Jacksonville. The lefty walked two and struck out four. He threw 79 pitches; 49 of them were strikes.

The Stripers (44-56) lost 4-1.

Fried has had his fourth rehab outing delayed because of a stomach virus. He had pitched 7-2/3 innings over his first three rehab appearances.

Fried hit the injured list in May after straining a forearm. He has not pitched for the Braves since May 5 versus Baltimore. Fried had a 2.08 ERA over five starts for the Braves before the injury.