Braves’ Matt Olson has longest current streak of consecutive games played

“As far as the streak, it’s almost one of the things where you get lucky and you don’t get hurt or anything like that,” Olson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Friday at Nationals Park. “I think it’s part of it when you’re a professional – you do what you can to be ready every day and go out and play the game.”

Olson finished the season’s first half with 94 games played. He’s tied for the MLB lead with teammate Dansby Swanson.

In Oakland, Olson found himself surrounded by older players including Marcus Semien, who valued playing every day. It’s the same way in Atlanta, Olson said: The Braves’ infielders, from Swanson to Austin Riley to Ozzie Albies, are known for playing every day when healthy.

The 28-year-old Olson has learned a lot about how to put his body in the best position to hold up throughout a season. Everyone is different, he said. For example, he doesn’t frequent the training room if he isn’t hurt. He would rather save that for when he’s not feeling well physically.

“Early on in my career, I would get in there more when I necessarily wasn’t feeling something. I’d try and stay on top of stuff,” Olson said. “You go and get a massage, you feel a little sore in the spots you got a massage the next day, right? I like to kind of hold off on stuff, getting work done, unless you need it. A lot of guys do the opposite way, kind of prevention.”

And then there’s the weight room.

“I used to be like stiff on getting a workout every series, like, no matter what,” Olson said. “As I’ve gotten older, kind of listened to the body a little more. If I skip a series or two in the weight room to be feeling fresh out here, it’s not the end of the world, where, as I was younger, I felt like it was the right thing to do. But in reality, doing whatever you need to do to feel best at game time is really what it’s all about.”

Olson entered Sunday with 17 home runs and 59 RBIs. He was batting .255 with an .828 OPS. He leads MLB with 33 doubles.

If the Braves were going to lose Freddie Freeman, they had to replace him with someone like Olson.

“He’s been great,” manager Brian Snitker said Friday. “He’s fit right in from the day he got here; he’s been a consistent force. He shows up, he plays every day, he prepares, he’s the ultimate professional. I’ve loved having him on this club and being able to manage it.”

What might be just as important as all the extra-base hits and RBIs: Olson has played every day, including a stretch of 20 games in 20 days to end the first half.

“He comes and expects to play,” Snitker said. “I talk to him about a day off and I get horse-laughed.”

Olson has always prioritized availability. Over the years, he’s learned how to manage his body to ensure he can avoid any serious injuries. Meanwhile, he’s fought through the aches and pains of a long season.

In an era of load management in professional sports, Olson is one of the true everyday players. In addition to good fortune, this is a testament to Olson honing his routines to keep his body fresh.

“It’s kind of like hitting and your swing,” Olson said. “Through the reps, you find out what works for you and what you need to do to get clicking or get going.”

Ronald Acuña at DH

The Braves on Sunday made Ronald Acuña their designated hitter. This marked a second straight day without him in right field after he had an off day Saturday.

The Braves wanted to keep Acuña fresh because he’ll have a heavy workload in the next two days. He’s participating in Monday’s Home Run Derby and will start in Tuesday’s All-Star game at Dodger Stadium.

Michael Harris shows his wheels

In Michael Harris, the Braves have a five-tool talent. It’s easy to see when the ball jumps off his bat and flies more than 400 feet, or when he fires a throw home to nab a runner, or when he runs down a ball in the gap for an out.

In Saturday’s win, he showed off his speed. He stole three bases. And in the ninth, he doubled on a ball that barely left the infield and slowly rolled into center field.

Harris takes pride in impacting the game any way he can.

“(Speed has) always been a part of me and my game,” Harris said. “I just try to do anything I can – whether it’s offensively, on the bases or defensively.”