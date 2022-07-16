Braves’ Austin Riley added to National League All-Star team

Explore More AJC coverage of the Braves

When he was added to the All-Star team, Riley had 26 home runs and 60 RBIs. He was hitting .282 with a .913 OPS.

Riley ranked second in the NL in home runs, third in OPS and sixth in RBIs. He was tied for sixth in hits.

Riley, who Monday was named NL Player of the Week, was batting .403 with a 1.310 OPS over 15 games in July before he was added to the All-Star roster. He collected five doubles, eight home runs and 17 RBIs in those contests.

“I can’t believe he’s not an All-Star,” Braves pitcher Ian Anderson said after Friday’s game.

The All-Star game is set for Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.