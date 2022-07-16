Braves’ Austin Riley added to National League All-Star team

WASHINGTON – The question came to Austin Riley following Friday night’s Braves win, which included yet another home run from Riley.
Were you surprised when you weren’t included on the All-Star team?
“Yeah, part of me was. I felt like I did enough,” Riley said. “But at the end of the day, it is what it is. I get to spend time with family and my baby, so I’m not complaining.”
Uh, about that second part …
Riley has been added to the National League All-Star team as a replacement, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. One of baseball’s more notable snubs will head to Los Angeles – and will join Braves manager Brian Snitker and his coaching staff, as well as teammates Ronald Acuña, Dansby Swanson, Max Fried, Travis d’Arnaud and William Contreras.
When he was added to the All-Star team, Riley had 26 home runs and 60 RBIs. He was hitting .282 with a .913 OPS.
Riley ranked second in the NL in home runs, third in OPS and sixth in RBIs. He was tied for sixth in hits.
Riley, who Monday was named NL Player of the Week, was batting .403 with a 1.310 OPS over 15 games in July before he was added to the All-Star roster. He collected five doubles, eight home runs and 17 RBIs in those contests.
“I can’t believe he’s not an All-Star,” Braves pitcher Ian Anderson said after Friday’s game.
The All-Star game is set for Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.
