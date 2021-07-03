Braves manage only two runs in loss to Marlins

Miami got the run back when Cooper homered off Muller on the first pitch of the sixth. The lefty recorded the next two outs, but manager Brian Snitker removed him after he issued his fourth walk. Jesse Chavez finished the frame.

Marlins 3, Braves 2 (box score)

Alcantara was effective, allowing one unearned run on five hits across six innings. He lowered his career ERA against the Braves to 2.43 (10 earned runs in 37 innings) over six starts.

Both Braves’ runs were the result of Marlins errors. It was another frustrating game for the offense, which has scored more than four runs in a game once across their past 15 games, their 20-run outburst against the Mets on Wednesday. During that span, the Braves have scored two or fewer runs seven times.

A source of the troubles: failure to hit in scoring opportunities. The Braves struggled in that area again Saturday, going 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position and stranding 10 men on base. They fell to 3-6 against Miami.

The Braves and Marlins finish their series Sunday when starters Charlie Morton (7-3, 3.74) and Zach Thompson (2-2, 1.50) will face off at 1:20 p.m.