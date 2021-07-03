Braves manage only two runs in loss to Marlins

The Braves couldn’t muster much offense against Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara, resulting in their 3-2 loss Saturday afternoon at Truist Park. The Braves and Marlins have split the first two contests of their three-game series.
Kyle Muller’s third career start was another impressive showing, but the prized Braves southpaw allowed multiple runs in one game for the first time since his MLB debut as a reliever. He was charged with three over 5-2/3 innings, including surrendering his first homer to Garrett Cooper in the sixth.
Muller lost command in the third. Jon Berti opened with a single and advanced on opposing starter Sandy Alcantara’s bunt. Jazz Chisholm singled home the game’s first run. Muller walked Starling Marte and Cooper’s single scored Chisholm. Muller caught a break when Cooper was thrown out at second. Jesus Aguilar lined out to end the inning.
The Braves got a run back in the fifth, when outfielder Ronald Acuna reached on an error and scored on second baseman Ozzie Albies’ single. It was Albies’ 59th RBI, most in the National League and tied for fourth most in the majors.
Miami got the run back when Cooper homered off Muller on the first pitch of the sixth. The lefty recorded the next two outs, but manager Brian Snitker removed him after he issued his fourth walk. Jesse Chavez finished the frame.
Marlins 3, Braves 2 (box score)
Alcantara was effective, allowing one unearned run on five hits across six innings. He lowered his career ERA against the Braves to 2.43 (10 earned runs in 37 innings) over six starts.
Both Braves’ runs were the result of Marlins errors. It was another frustrating game for the offense, which has scored more than four runs in a game once across their past 15 games, their 20-run outburst against the Mets on Wednesday. During that span, the Braves have scored two or fewer runs seven times.
A source of the troubles: failure to hit in scoring opportunities. The Braves struggled in that area again Saturday, going 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position and stranding 10 men on base. They fell to 3-6 against Miami.
The Braves and Marlins finish their series Sunday when starters Charlie Morton (7-3, 3.74) and Zach Thompson (2-2, 1.50) will face off at 1:20 p.m.