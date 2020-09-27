Ronald Acuna scratched from lineup with wrist irritation

Acuna missed 11 games last month with left-wrist inflammation. The Braves don’t play again until Wednesday, when they’ll open the postseason by hosting a best-of-three wild-card round at Truist Park.

Recently recovering from a slump, Acuna has hit .265 with three homers, four doubles and seven RBIs in his past nine games, though he went 0-for-4 Saturday. He finishes the 2020 regular season hitting .250/.406/.581 with 14 homers, 29 RBIs, 46 runs scored and eight stolen bases.