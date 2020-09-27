Ronald Acuna scratched from lineup with wrist irritation

Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna was a late scratch Sunday as a precaution with left wrist irritation. Acuna was originally hitting leadoff and manning center field against the Red Sox in the regular season finale.
Acuna missed 11 games last month with left-wrist inflammation. The Braves don’t play again until Wednesday, when they’ll open the postseason by hosting a best-of-three wild-card round at Truist Park.
Recently recovering from a slump, Acuna has hit .265 with three homers, four doubles and seven RBIs in his past nine games, though he went 0-for-4 Saturday. He finishes the 2020 regular season hitting .250/.406/.581 with 14 homers, 29 RBIs, 46 runs scored and eight stolen bases.
The Braves have dealt with a couple of small injuries in recently. Ace Max Fried left his last outing early after tweaking his ankle, but the Braves expect him to be ready for Game 1 of the wild-card round. Third baseman Austin Riley has missed four of five games with quadriceps discomfort. He’s likewise expected to be ready for the postseason.
The Braves will provide more information on Acuna after the game. As the National League’s No. 2 seed, the Braves will host either the Cardinals, Reds or Brewers in a best-of-three postseason series beginning Wednesday.