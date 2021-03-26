Braves likely won’t use fifth starter first time through rotation

The Braves’ first six games are on the road, a trip that includes two off days. The first comes April 2, immediately following opening day. The second off day is April 8, sandwiched between the team’s finale in Washington and home opener against Phillies. That created options for the Braves, who have suggested throughout spring they might not rely on five starters to open the season.

As currently planned, the Braves will pitch a bullpen game April 6 against the Nationals, which would’ve been the fifth starter’s first turn. Doing so allows the Braves to temporarily carry an extra reliever or bench bat. They plan to use a fifth starter the second time through the rotation’s turn during a home series against the Marlins.