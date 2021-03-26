Braves likely won’t use fifth starter first time through rotation

The Braves likely won’t use a fifth starter the first time through their rotation, a luxury afforded by an early off day, manager Brian Snitker said Friday.
The Braves’ first six games are on the road, a trip that includes two off days. The first comes April 2, immediately following opening day. The second off day is April 8, sandwiched between the team’s finale in Washington and home opener against Phillies. That created options for the Braves, who have suggested throughout spring they might not rely on five starters to open the season.
As currently planned, the Braves will pitch a bullpen game April 6 against the Nationals, which would’ve been the fifth starter’s first turn. Doing so allows the Braves to temporarily carry an extra reliever or bench bat. They plan to use a fifth starter the second time through the rotation’s turn during a home series against the Marlins.
“We’re just probably going to use that fifth spot out of the bullpen,” Snitker said. “It’ll be like what we did last year, pretty much. It’ll depend on how we get there. We have guys stretched out and have some multiple inning guys where we could do that.”
Max Fried, the team’s opening-day starter, Charlie Morton, Ian Anderson and Drew Smyly will comprise the initial four-man rotation. Bryse Wilson is expected to be the fifth starter after beating Kyle Wright in the spring competition. A scheduled bullpen game could be good news for Huascar Ynoa’s opening-day roster bid, since Ynoa proved valuable starting such games last season.
Soon enough, the Braves should get another rotation boost when All-Star Mike Soroka returns from a torn Achilles that ended his 2020 season after three starts. The hope remains Soroka returns in late April. Wilson, Wright and Ynoa would then be important depth behind the Braves’ primary five starters.