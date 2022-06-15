Braves’ Kyle Muller, out of sight in Gwinnett, is making real progress

“After pitching in Texas, I got to see more of who I was as a pitcher,” Muller told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution after Tuesday’s start. “Because I felt like I executed some pitches that were close, just not strikes. So then we talked about how I want the catcher setting up and figuring things out like that. Just attacking right down the middle, top of the zone, and then off-speed down. Trying to repeat that as much as I can.

“Watching the game back, it wasn’t like I was throwing balls to the backstop. It wasn’t like I was walking guys on four pitches. I know I had one or two of the six (walks). But if I walk six guys, typically, it’s going to be a really, really bad six walks. You know what I mean? But I felt like there was a lot that I missed close, just a little down, little out, little in. So we tried to just funnel everything into the strike zone by just having the catcher set up right down the middle, and then just attacking right there.”

Muller, who has 10 major-league appearances under his belt, should be expected to dominate in the minors. That’s been the case: He leads Triple-A with 84 strikeouts. He’s third in ERA (2.89) and innings (62-1/3), fifth in WHIP (1.19) and tied for sixth in batting average against (.230).

Muller’s command will always be the focus. He possesses enticing physical traits, a mighty frame (listed 6-foot-7, 250 pounds) with a powerful left arm. As can often be the case with such players, he doesn’t always seem to know where the ball is going.

In 2019, Muller issued 5.48 walks per nine innings in Double-A. In 2021, he walked 4.74 batters per game in Triple-A. He had 4.9 walks per nine innings over his nine appearances with the Braves last season. It’s been a recurring issue that’s prevented Muller from consistent big-league innings.

Control is the difference between Muller plateauing as a Four-A pitcher – a term used for players whose upper minor-league success doesn’t translate to the majors – or potentially becoming a fixture at some point. It will likewise determine whether he’s in a rotation or bullpen.

Muller is trying to avoid the path of pitchers such as Sean Newcomb, another big lefty whose inconsistent command has haunted him in the majors. There’s no denying Muller’s ability. His mental makeup also receives positive reviews – perspective and self-awareness are separating qualities, too.

“Just growing as a pitcher, maturing, being able to handle adversity, being able to just, no matter what the circumstances are, adjust; he’s done a good job of that,” Gwinnett pitching coach Mike Maroth said. “He’s really showing some more maturity, and just really getting to a good place mentally. I think you’ve seen it on the mound and that’s part of the consistency, too, just being in a good mental place.”

This might be the time to buy Muller stock. He’s dominated in June, his latest outing his best. Muller was in total control against the Indianapolis Indians, surrendering one earned run – a homer – and four hits over seven frames. Most important was his 11:0 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He relentlessly attacked the zone, throwing 76 strikes in 98 pitches. He only had two three-ball counts.

Yes, it was against the Pirates’ Triple-A affiliate, but it was a continuation of Muller’s recent work.

In June, Muller has a 0.90 ERA with a 28:4 strikeout-to-walk ratio in three starts (20 innings). Since returning to Gwinnett, he’s piled up strikeouts while trimming those pesky bases on balls (56 strikeouts against 14 walks).

“I know way more about myself as a pitcher, mentality wise, physically,” Muller said. “The stuff’s always been there. It’s just a matter of getting it in strike zone. And I’m at a point now where I’m not thinking about how I’m throwing it. I’m just thinking about executing. I haven’t been at that point in my career lately. The last six starts or so, since honestly Texas, I kind of figured that stuff out and now I’m putting it all together.”

Maroth added: “He’s not having those at-bats where he loses the zone and throws four (balls) in a row. In years past, I think that’s something that’s been common in his outings. This year, and especially in June, he’s not doing that. He’s executing and you’re not seeing those periods of just missing the zone, whether it’s (even) two batters, he’s avoided that. He’s doing a great job of attacking the zone, controlling counts and getting ahead of guys. … Doing that, with his stuff, the results are going to be there.”

The Braves’ rotation isn’t desperate for help right now. It’s unclear when Muller will return. It might take an injury. Perhaps he rejoins the club as a reliever, which he debuted as last summer.

Until the day comes – your guess is as good as Muller’s – he’s tasked with improving in the shadows of the minors. No one knows how his Triple-A success will translate back to the bigs until he gets that chance. But he knows patience is part of the deal. Max Fried, Charlie Morton and Kyle Wright weren’t overnight sensations, either.

“Some people can get to the big leagues at 20 years old, like Mike Soroka and dominate any time he’s out there,” Muller said. “Some guys, it takes a little bit longer. I know Jacob deGrom didn’t debut until he was 27. He’s best pitcher in the game. So I try not to compare myself to guys and their ages and what they’ve done by this point in their career because that’s when you can kind of get in your head a little bit. But worrying about what I can control and focusing on executing pitches and putting up performances like (Tuesday). I’ll work my way back up for sure.”