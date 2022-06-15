BreakingNews
Violent night in Atlanta leaves 2 dead in at least 6 shootings across the city
Poll: What’s most impressive stat in Braves’ 13-game win streak?

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. high-fives third base coach Ron Washington following the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Washington. The Braves won 10-4. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. high-fives third base coach Ron Washington following the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Washington. The Braves won 10-4. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Braves keep piling up wins - 13 straight to be exact - and along the way have come some impressive stats.

The Braves have tied the 1982 and 1992 teams with the third-longest winning streak in the franchise’s modern era. With a win on Wednesday, this club would tie the 2013 Braves, who won 14 consecutive games.

The 2000 Braves won 15 straight games, which is the club record for the post-1900 era. Overall, the franchise record came in 1891, when the Boston Beaneaters won 18 in a row.

In our latest AJC poll, what’s the most impressive stat?

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Braves bringing up Phil Gosselin, but Orlando Arcia is starting second baseman
Braves' Kyle Muller, out of sight in Gwinnett, is making real progress
