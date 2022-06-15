Poll: What’s most impressive stat in Braves’ 13-game win streak?

The Braves keep piling up wins - 13 straight to be exact - and along the way have come some impressive stats.
The Braves have tied the 1982 and 1992 teams with the third-longest winning streak in the franchise’s modern era. With a win on Wednesday, this club would tie the 2013 Braves, who won 14 consecutive games.
The 2000 Braves won 15 straight games, which is the club record for the post-1900 era. Overall, the franchise record came in 1891, when the Boston Beaneaters won 18 in a row.
In our latest AJC poll, what’s the most impressive stat?
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest