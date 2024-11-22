Braves hire two assistant coaches, make one minor signing

Méndez has spent the previous 17 seasons coaching in the Braves’ system. In 2024, Méndez worked with the rookie-level Florida Complex League Braves as their hitting coach. He speaks Spanish, which is a helpful attribute for working with some of the Braves’ Latin American hitters.

Before coaching, Quattlebaum played four seasons in the minor leagues in the Tigers and Orioles systems from 2000-03. He then coached at the amateur level.

The Braves hired Hyers — no pun intended — in October after firing former hitting coach Kevin Seitzer. The Braves also let go assistant hitting coach Bobby Magallanes.

The Braves committed to hiring for at least two roles: Hitting coach and assistant hitting coach.

The Braves instead ended up with two assistant hitting coaches.

Braves sign outfielder

The Braves on Friday announced they signed outfielder Carlos D. Rodríguez to a one-year, non-guaranteed contract for the 2025 season.

He finished 2024 with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds, who are a Brewers affiliate. He elected free agency after the season.

He hit .284 with a .742 OPS between Double-A and Triple-A this year. He turns 24 years old in December and hasn’t debuted in the majors.