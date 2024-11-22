Atlanta Braves
Braves hire two assistant coaches, make one minor signing

1 hour ago

The Braves on Friday announced they hired Hugh Quattlebaum and Carlos Méndez as assistant hitting coaches who will work under new hitting coach Tim Hyers.

Quattlebaum, 46, spent the past two seasons in Arizona’s system. This job will be his first full-time gig on a major-league staff. In 2021, he served as the Mets’ interim hitting coach from May through the end of the regular season. But the Braves job is his highest-profile position to this point. Otherwise, he was the Mets’ director of hitting development in 2021 and 2022.

In 2024, Quattlebaum served as the Diamondbacks’ assistant director of hitting. He began his coaching career in pro ball with the Mariners organization in 2018.

Méndez has spent the previous 17 seasons coaching in the Braves’ system. In 2024, Méndez worked with the rookie-level Florida Complex League Braves as their hitting coach. He speaks Spanish, which is a helpful attribute for working with some of the Braves’ Latin American hitters.

Before coaching, Quattlebaum played four seasons in the minor leagues in the Tigers and Orioles systems from 2000-03. He then coached at the amateur level.

The Braves hired Hyers — no pun intended — in October after firing former hitting coach Kevin Seitzer. The Braves also let go assistant hitting coach Bobby Magallanes.

The Braves committed to hiring for at least two roles: Hitting coach and assistant hitting coach.

The Braves instead ended up with two assistant hitting coaches.

Braves sign outfielder

The Braves on Friday announced they signed outfielder Carlos D. Rodríguez to a one-year, non-guaranteed contract for the 2025 season.

He finished 2024 with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds, who are a Brewers affiliate. He elected free agency after the season.

He hit .284 with a .742 OPS between Double-A and Triple-A this year. He turns 24 years old in December and hasn’t debuted in the majors.

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

