Angels manager Ron Washington to miss rest of season with unspecified medical issue

Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington looks on from the dugout during a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore, Saturday, June 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington looks on from the dugout during a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore, Saturday, June 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
18 minutes ago

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington will miss the rest of the season because of an unspecified medical issue, the team said Friday.

Washington, the oldest manager in the major leagues at 73, has been sidelined for the past week. He experienced shortness of breath and appeared fatigued toward the end of a four-game series at the New York Yankees that ended on June 19. He flew back to Southern California, underwent a series of tests and was placed on medical leave.

Bench coach Ray Montgomery, who had been filling in for Washington, was named interim manager, and infield coach Ryan Goins was promoted to bench coach.

Washington has a 664-611 record in 10 seasons as a major league manager, eight with Texas and two with Los Angeles. He led the Rangers to back-to-back World Series in 2010 and 2011.

The Angels were 40-40 entering Friday night's game against visiting Washington.

FILE - Philadelphia Phillies' Whit Merrifield celebrates with teammates after scoring during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Feb. 28, 2024, in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Credit: AP

FILE - Mairelise Robinson, a U.S. citizen who is 6 months pregnant, attends a protest in support of birthright citizenship, outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, May 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Credit: AP

Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center was closed three years ago. Demolition of the site will begin Monday. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

