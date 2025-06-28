Reds' Martinez takes no-hit bid into 9th, Steer hits 3 homers in 8-1 win over Padres

CINCINNATI (AP) — Nick Martinez took a no-hit bid into the ninth inning before allowing pinch-hitter Elias Díaz's double and Spencer Steer hit three home runs, leading the Cincinnati Reds over the San Diego Padres 8-1 on Friday night.

Martinez (5-8) walked his third batter, Jackson Merrill, on a low full-count sinker, then retired 22 consecutive hitters before walking rookie Trenton Brooks starting the ninth. Díaz then drove an 0-1 changeup off the base of the wall in left-center on Martinez's 112th and final pitch, which tied his career high.

A 34-year-old right-hander, Martinez struck out six as the Reds won for the fourth time in five games. He also threw 112 pitches for Texas against Boston on May 28, 2015.