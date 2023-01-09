Braves fan-favorite Luke Jackson signs with Giants

Jackson seemed positioned to be a key figure in Atlanta’s bullpen in 2022. He then fell victim to an unfortunate situation.

For a couple weeks before spring training, he experienced mild soreness in his right elbow. He believed it was improving, but after two live bullpen sessions in North Port, he told the Braves he was dealing with a dead arm.

“It was just kind of irritating,” Jackson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution at the time. “It was not anything I was concerned about, it wasn’t anything about anything, but I think just the team, and it being a short spring, wanted to kind of make sure it was perfect before we get into another 162. Going from the longest season you can play to the short offseason probably just gave it a little more precaution for it.”

At the time of the interview, he had resumed throwing. He was working his way back.

Eventually, he required Tommy John surgery. It ended his season and, thus, his current tenure with the Braves. There could always be a reunion in the future. But for now, Jackson is headed to San Francisco.

The Braves have lost Kenley Jansen and Jackson from their bullpen this offseason. But the grup seems to be shaping up just fine.

The Braves acquired Joe Jiménez as a late-inning reliever. They have also brought in Nick Anderson, Dennis Santana and Lucas Luetge. Jesse Chavez and Jackson Stephens are back to compete for spots. And don’t forget about Kirby Yates, who could play a more significant role this season.