Braves exercise Charlie Morton’s $20 million club option

Morton, who turns 40 on Nov. 12, posted a 3.64 ERA over 163 1/3 innings in 2023. He struck out 183 batters.

This provides more clarity on the Braves’ rotation as the offseason begins rolling. They will have Max Fried and Spencer Strider at the top, but Morton became an even more important arm after Kyle Wright had shoulder surgery that will force him to miss next season.