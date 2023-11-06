Braves exercise Charlie Morton’s $20 million club option

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Braves
By
49 minutes ago
X

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The Braves are exercising their $20 million option on Charlie Morton, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Morton, who turns 40 on Nov. 12, posted a 3.64 ERA over 163 1/3 innings in 2023. He struck out 183 batters.

This provides more clarity on the Braves’ rotation as the offseason begins rolling. They will have Max Fried and Spencer Strider at the top, but Morton became an even more important arm after Kyle Wright had shoulder surgery that will force him to miss next season.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Savannah mayor's race a showdown four years in the making
