Braves drop to 4.5 games behind Mets in NL East

The Braves lost to the Nationals, 5-3, at Truist Park. It was their second consecutive loss to the National League East’s last-place team. The Braves entered Thursday trying to salvage a four-game split.

Making matters worse, the Mets won in Arizona on Wednesday, building further separation atop the NL East. The Mets lead the division by 4-1/2 games over the Phillies (26-29) and Braves (25-28). It’s the largest divisional deficit the Braves have had this season (the team previously trailed by four games on two separate dates). The Braves haven’t led the division at any point this season and they haven’t yet been better than .500.