Braves don’t have date for Ronald Acuña’s return to lineup in Grapefruit League

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Braves don’t yet have a specific date for when reigning MVP outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. will be playing in Grapefruit League games again.

Acuña injured his knee in a rundown between second and third base Feb. 29 (he remained in the game). He flew to Los Angeles earlier this week to see Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who confirmed Acuña was dealing with irritation in the right meniscus. It was a good outcome: Acuña is expected to be ready for opening day.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Braves

In the meantime, it’s unclear when he’ll be playing in spring-training games. The Braves have three weeks from Thursday until they open the regular season in Philadelphia.