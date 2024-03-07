Braves don’t have date for Ronald Acuña’s return to lineup in Grapefruit League

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Braves don’t yet have a specific date for when reigning MVP outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. will be playing in Grapefruit League games again.
Acuña injured his knee in a rundown between second and third base Feb. 29 (he remained in the game). He flew to Los Angeles earlier this week to see Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who confirmed Acuña was dealing with irritation in the right meniscus. It was a good outcome: Acuña is expected to be ready for opening day.
In the meantime, it’s unclear when he’ll be playing in spring-training games. The Braves have three weeks from Thursday until they open the regular season in Philadelphia.
Acuña took batting practice and worked out at CoolToday Park on Thursday before the Braves faced the Red Sox in Fort Myers.
“They have a program for him,” manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s going to hit on the field (Thursday). I don’t know what the day is, but he isn’t going to play (Friday).”
Acuña is coming off his finest season, hitting .337/.416/.596 and producing the first 40-70 (41 homers, 73 stolen bases) season in MLB history. Acuña said earlier this week that he feels “great … like nothing happened.”
Roster update
Catcher Sean Murphy, who’s dealt with a stomach bug and hasn’t played since Feb. 29, is expected to play Friday, Snitker said. Veteran infielder Luis Guillorme is dealing with quad soreness, Snitker said. He took batting practice Thursday, but he hasn’t played in a game since Feb. 28. Guillorme is competing for a spot on the bench.
