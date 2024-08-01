Braves Dispatch: Three final thoughts on Braves’ trade deadline and journey ahead

Hey there,

The trade deadline has passed. The Braves team you see today will, for the most part, be the one that charges toward October.

The Braves added Jorge Soler and Luke Jackson. They dealt Tyler Matzek.

Here are three thoughts and storylines on the Braves’ trade deadline, their additions and where they stand after all of this.

What happens to Marcell Ozuna?

When the dust settled after the trade, a thought popped into my head: What does this mean for Marcell Ozuna?

Soler hadn’t played an inning in the outfield before the deal. He profiles as more of a designated hitter – or so it seemed. Would that mean Ozuna’s days with the Braves are numbered?

On Tuesday, Braves president of baseball operations and general manager Alex Anthopoulos made it sound as if there’s room for Ozuna and Soler in the future.

“I think the one thing we’ve seen the last few years is, you’re gonna need more than three (outfielders), and injuries are part of it,” Anthopoulos said. “Every year, we’ve had to acquire bats.”

Ronald Acuña Jr., Michael Harris II, Jarred Kelenic and Soler could all be part of Atlanta’s 2025 outfield. But as Anthopoulos said, injuries occur. And if Acuña – set to return around opening day next season – needs a day off here or there, the Braves will use their other outfielders.

And passing on a player like Soler?

No way.

“It’s hard to find on-base with power and plus makeup,” Anthopoulos said. “The fact that Jorge can play right field. I think people think (it’s only) corner outfield, and we don’t necessarily view it that way. Not all corner outfield is viewed the same. A lot of players in baseball can play left field only, because they don’t have arm strength and so on. The fact that Jorge has some arm strength as well makes an option in right.”

Ozuna has a $16 million club option for next season. Given that he’s been one of the best hitters in baseball since last May, you’d think the Braves would pick that up – or even extend him by a year to remove the doubt.

Based on Anthopoulos’ comments on Tuesday, it appears the Braves are ready to carry both Ozuna and Soler next year.

An important offensive boost

How badly did the Braves need someone like Soler?

Let’s dig into the numbers. They’ll tell you.

Prior to the trade, the Braves’ outfielders were batting .225 as a whole – tied for the seventh-worst mark in the majors. They had a .643 OPS, which was the second-worst figure in the sport.

But after Acuña went down?

The Braves outfielders were hitting .204 (29th in baseball) with a majors-worst .606 OPS.

And when Acuña tore the ACL in his left knee, the Braves lost their leadoff man. Jarred Kelenic had a nice little run in the leadoff spot but began to really struggle.

Since Acuña’s injury, the Braves who batted leadoff hit .208 (the third-worst mark in baseball) with a .631 OPS (third-worst) before Anthopoulos acquired Soler.

In September of 2021, Braves manager Brian Snitker put Soler in the leadoff spot. He’ll do the same now.

Soler can make an immediate impact.

Just ask catcher Travis d’Arnaud what it’s like to prepare for a leadoff hitter like Soler, who has power but can also get on base.

“It’s very scary, especially when you got three, four, five guys behind him who can also put up a couple points if he gets on base,” d’Arnaud said. “It’s very scary, especially (with) one pitch, it can be 1-0.”

Professing faith in the clubhouse

Something some fans don’t think about: The trade deadline can have an impact on the clubhouse.

By adding, Anthopoulos showed the players and coaches that he had faith in them.

The Braves, Anthopoulos said, have a team “very much capable” of making the postseason. He wanted to supplement the group.

“Look, we’ve seen in the last two postseasons, the sixth wild card in the NL got to the World Series,” he said. “That’s not saying that people are shooting for that spot or that’s going to happen, but just more of a reminder of the variability of the postseason and that anything can happen. When we had a great season last year, the Dodgers had a great season, and the Diamondbacks during the season didn’t get the win totals, but man, they played their best baseball when they needed it, and they rode it all the way to the World Series. Same thing with the Phillies in 2022. So, if you get in, you’re giving yourself a shot.”

The players were grateful for the front office’s work.

“It shows we’re all pulling from the same side of the rope,” Chris Sale said. “We know what we have in this clubhouse, and I think that’s why we’ve been so solid in having each other’s backs and the confidence has never really wavered. And then this time of year can be wishy-washy sometimes, it comes with anticipation and things like that. But when you know that you have a clubhouse that is undivided and the front office is standing behind you and has your back and believes in you, it gives us a good little boost of energy, and get after it in the second half.”

The Braves aren’t cooked. Their season isn’t over.

They haven’t played their best baseball, but there’s still time for a run – especially because of the group in the clubhouse.

“I kind of got in and I was kind of catching the vibes from everyone,” Jackson said upon his arrival. “When you get a culture of winning, winning is just in your blood – whether you get banged up or hurt, or you got guys coming back. I think Alex (Anthopoulos) just curated an unbelievable group of guys that winning is natural here, and that’s what they do in this clubhouse.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Extra Innings

* As a kid growing up in Waukesha, Wisconsin – about 20 minutes from American Family Field – Jarred Kelenic went to a lot of Brewers games. Two stand out above the rest.

One was his last game as a fan: In 2018, after he was drafted and played the last couple months of the professional season, he attended a game in which Christian Yelich hit for the cycle against the Reds.

And then there was this: When he was a kid, he saw Prince Fielder hit a walk-off homer in the 14th inning. It was late at night – remember, there was no pitch clock – and Kelenic’s parents were trying to get him to leave the game because it was a school night. But he wanted to stay and witnessed an incredible ending.

This week, Kelenic returned to Milwaukee for the first time as a major leaguer. American Family Field was his 29th of 30 big league ballparks – as a player. (He’ll cross off No. 30, Cincinnati, later this season.)

Those games he attended as a kid came to mind when he arrived here with the Braves.

“It went through my head walking out there (Monday),” he said. “You take a look around, you think of all the seats that you sat in, it’s pretty cool. It’s been probably the most surreal moment, being in this stadium.”

On Monday, he had around 100 people in the stands. On Tuesday, about 80 showed up for him. He homered on Tuesday, which was a special moment for him.

“Just running around the bases, just thought about all the games I’ve been to here, seeing other guys run around the bases,” Kelenic said. “Just to be a part of that and to experience it with my grandma and grandpa is the stands, it’s cool.”

* The Phillies are certainly leaving the door open for the Braves in the National League East race.

The Phillies were swept – at home – by the Yankees this week. In one game, Michael Tonkin, the former Brave, slammed the door in extra innings for New York.

The Braves haven’t played well in July.

BUT …

The Phillies have lost five straight series, and six of their last seven. And it doesn’t get much easier for Philadelphia, which now heads out west, where they’ll play three in Seattle, three in Los Angeles against the Dodgers and four in Arizona. That’s a rough road trip against three teams contending for postseason spots.

Meanwhile, the Braves play four against the Marlins, who just held a fire sale, and three versus the Brewers before their west coast trip. But on their trip, they’ll play the lowly Rockies, mediocre Giants and disappointing Angels.

The Braves must worry about themselves, and as we’ve learned this season, nothing is guaranteed.

But this could be the time to make their move in the division.

* I remember talking with Jackson for a story when the Giants were in Atlanta last season. I came away thinking, ‘Wow, this guy LOVES the Braves.

These days, the Braves seem like a popular organization among players because of the positive environment there. Players feel welcomed. They appear to genuinely enjoy their time there.

But Jackson’s love for the Braves is apparent.

On Wednesday, I asked him if spending time elsewhere for the last year and a half made him realize even more how much he enjoyed playing in Atlanta.

His answer:

“San Francisco was amazing. I had a blast there too, and some of the best people I’ve met. The clubhouse, the coaching staff was absolutely unreal. I think it took me a while to realize it’s just different. You gotta get used to different, and different things and different people. I had a blast on both sides. And I think any locker room I would go to, I think I would really enjoy it these days – kind of happy to have a jersey on my back and playing sports, so that’s kind of cool. Atlanta, I mean, I live in Atlanta. Best fan base ever. Coming out to those games in the postseason those years was just something I’ll never forget. If you ask any player coming on the road, where is one the best places to play, I’ll always say Atlanta. Just happy to be back.”

* Jackson reported to the Braves with a 5.40 ERA over 35 innings. But he said his stuff has been great.

He likened it to 2019, when he was a closer at times. He had spurts when he gave up a bunch of runs but couldn’t figure it out because he felt his stuff was good.

He said he’s focused on simply making the pitches he needs to make and locating the ball where he needs to put it.

Before the trade, Jackson allowed three earned runs in nine innings in July. This was an encouraging sign for him.