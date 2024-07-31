In front of family and friends, Jarred Kelenic homers at ballpark he went to as a kid

1. In front of around 80 family and friends – some of whom he hadn’t seen in years – Jarred Kelenic homered.

“It’s probably the most surreal homer I’ve hit so far in my short career,” he said. “Just running around the bases, kind of got butterflies. Just to have that support system around and (doing it) in front of the people you grew up (around) as a kid is pretty special.”

Kelenic grew up in nearby Waukesha, which is about 20 minutes away from the ballpark. He’s staying at his childhood home while the Braves are here.

He went to Brewers games growing up. And now, he’s a major leaguer playing here.

It meant everything to see his support system show up for him.

“I mean, I feel like they’re probably the backbone to everything that I do,” he said. “Family, friends. I even saw some teachers that I had in middle school that were here. It just kind of makes you think of when you were a kid and stuff like that. But it’s super special to be here, and just trying to take it all in.”

2. Braves manager Brian Snitker said it best: Bryce Elder is in a difficult role. He cannot have a regular routine, and ballplayers are routine-oriented.

This didn’t keep him from making the most of Tuesday’s opportunity. He held the Brewers to a run over 6 1/3 innings.

This season, Elder has been up and down, up and down, up and down.

Has he gotten used to this role?

“I mean, I don’t know if you can get used to it,” Elder said. “It kind of sucks, but that’s kind of the role I’m in right now, so I’ve gotta embrace it and role with it and give the fellas a chance to win. So, that’s what I’m trying to do.”

3. A good sign for Atlanta: In a four-run third inning, the Braves hit four singles. Three of them scored runs.

It was encouraging to see the Braves string together some hits and manufacture runs.

And on Wednesday, the Braves will put Soler at the top of this lineup.

“This could be really good,” Snitker said. “It has a chance to lengthen it pretty well and make it a pretty rough first inning on a lot of pitchers, too. We’ll be glad to see him tomorrow and we’ll get him right in there.”

4. Chris Sale will face Brewers righty Freddy Peralta in the series finale.

The game begins at 2:10 p.m.