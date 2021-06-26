Braves continue struggling with runners in scoring position in loss

The Braves are 4-5 in their past nine games, and given their production in prime scoring opportunities over that time, they’re fortunate to have that record.
The team’s struggles with runners in scoring position continued Saturday, and the Braves lost 4-1 in Cincinnati. They’ve lost two of the first three in the series and will try to salvage a split Sunday.
Since last weekend’s doubleheader against the Cardinals, the Braves were 6-for-44 (.136) with runners in scoring position over their past eight games. That didn’t improve Saturday: They went 1-for-8 in such situations and left 10 stranded on base overall.
Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo, who’s had a tough season but has looked improved lately, allowed six hits over seven scoreless innings. The Braves’ only run came from outfielder Guillermo Heredia’s two-out hit off former Brave Brad Brach in the eighth.
The Braves led off the second with consecutive singles by third baseman Austin Riley and shortstop Dansby Swanson. Castillo retired the next three with groundouts, leaving the Braves empty-handed.
Reds 4, Braves 1 (box score)
Outfielder Ronald Acuna doubled with one out in the next inning. First baseman Freddie Freeman drew a walk. Castillo retired second baseman Ozzie Albies on a flyout. Riley then smoked a ball that was hit right at Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez to end the inning.
That’s been the Braves’ luck all season. The hardest-hit balls are lasered into gloves. The prime scoring opportunities often don’t result in anything more than frustration. That’s why, with the season almost halfway complete, the Braves are 36-40 and have spent much of their time in press conferences discussing the expectation of a surge that hasn’t yet come.
Braves starter Ian Anderson allowed three runs over six innings. He surrendered a homer to Jesse Winker on a low change-up in the first inning. The Reds struck twice with two outs in the third, with Nick Castellanos’ double and Joey Votto’s single scoring an additional two runs.
Anderson finished his outing retiring the last 10 Reds in order (five via strikeout). He was followed by Shane Greene, who pitched a perfect seventh, and Edgar Santana, who surrendered a pinch-hit homer to Tyler Stephenson in the eighth.
The Braves and Reds finish their series Sunday. The Braves could complete a 4-4 road trip with a win, having split both series in Queens and Cincinnati.