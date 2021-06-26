Braves continue struggling with runners in scoring position in loss

Reds 4, Braves 1 (box score)

Outfielder Ronald Acuna doubled with one out in the next inning. First baseman Freddie Freeman drew a walk. Castillo retired second baseman Ozzie Albies on a flyout. Riley then smoked a ball that was hit right at Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez to end the inning.

That’s been the Braves’ luck all season. The hardest-hit balls are lasered into gloves. The prime scoring opportunities often don’t result in anything more than frustration. That’s why, with the season almost halfway complete, the Braves are 36-40 and have spent much of their time in press conferences discussing the expectation of a surge that hasn’t yet come.

Braves starter Ian Anderson allowed three runs over six innings. He surrendered a homer to Jesse Winker on a low change-up in the first inning. The Reds struck twice with two outs in the third, with Nick Castellanos’ double and Joey Votto’s single scoring an additional two runs.

Anderson finished his outing retiring the last 10 Reds in order (five via strikeout). He was followed by Shane Greene, who pitched a perfect seventh, and Edgar Santana, who surrendered a pinch-hit homer to Tyler Stephenson in the eighth.

The Braves and Reds finish their series Sunday. The Braves could complete a 4-4 road trip with a win, having split both series in Queens and Cincinnati.